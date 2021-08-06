Today’s best game deals: Mario Tennis Aces $40, Mario Golf, Splatoon 2, Fire Emblem, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Mario Tennis Aces on Nintendo Switch for $41.99 shipped. Also matched on the eShop and at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $39.89 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 30% off the going rate and a great chance to add this family-friendly sports title to your collection. “Unleash an arsenal of shots and strategies in all-out tennis battles with friends, family, and fan-favorite Mushroom Kingdom characters.” It supports local play and online matches with simple motion controls and variety of missions as well as boss battles, and more. Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals and loads more Switch offers including Splatoon 2, Fire Emblem Warriors, Stardew Valley, Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Mario Golf: Super Rush, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW Nintendo eShop Mayhem Sale from $4
- Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controllers: Electric Volt $56 (Reg. $65)
- Mario Kart Live Circuit from $71 shipped (Reg. $100)
- PlayStation Summer Sale: 1,200+ titles up to 70% off
- Nintendo unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Plus pre-order details
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
Today’s best game deals:
- Splatoon 2 $48 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 2 $56 (Reg. $80)
- Plus Splatoon 2 Octo Expansion Bundle
- Snipperclips Switch $14 (Reg. $20)
- Fire Emblem Warriors Season Pass $14 (Reg. $20)
- Fire Emblem Warriors + Season Pass $56 (Reg. $80)
- Stardew Valley Switch $10 (Reg. $15)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Or $27 from Humble Bundle
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate $46 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $50 (Reg. $60)
- Or $51 at Best Buy with a FREE set of Skyward Sword HD Tech Decals
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $46 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection PSN $6 (Reg. $15)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered PSN $9 (Reg. $20)
- Torchlight II Xbox $6 (Reg. $20)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $30 (Reg. $45+)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade $50 (Reg. $70)
- Aladdin and The Lion King Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Nioh Collection PSN $49.50 (Reg. $70)
- Bastion PSN $3.50 (Reg. $15)
- Transistor PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- It Takes Two Xbox $30 (Reg. $40)
- Spelunky 2 PSN $13 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil Village $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $39 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
Battlefield 2042 limited playtest next week, open beta in September
Usable PS5 storage tops out at 667GB; these NVMe drives expand that
Turtle Beach Recon Game Controller with ‘enhanced audio features’ is finally available
PowerA unleashes official DualSense Twin Charging Station that undercuts Sony on price
Seer is the latest recon in Apex Legends — here’s how his abilities work
Tribes of Midgard is a unique co-op action ‘surthrival’ RPG to play alone or with friends
New PlayStation 5 model seemingly on the way! Details spotted in official docs
Battlefield V launches on Xbox Cloud today + Flight Sim 2020 coming to Game Pass, more
