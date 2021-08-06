Today’s best game deals: Mario Tennis Aces $40, Mario Golf, Splatoon 2, Fire Emblem, more

-
AmazonApps Gamesnintendo
Reg. $60 $40
Mario Tennis Aces goes FREE

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Mario Tennis Aces on Nintendo Switch for $41.99 shipped. Also matched on the eShop and at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $39.89 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 30% off the going rate and a great chance to add this family-friendly sports title to your collection. “Unleash an arsenal of shots and strategies in all-out tennis battles with friends, family, and fan-favorite Mushroom Kingdom characters.” It supports local play and online matches with simple motion controls and variety of missions as well as boss battles, and more. Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals and loads more Switch offers including Splatoon 2, Fire Emblem Warriors, Stardew Valley, Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Mario Golf: Super Rush, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, and much more.  

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Battlefield 2042 limited playtest next week, open beta in September

Usable PS5 storage tops out at 667GB; these NVMe drives expand that

Turtle Beach Recon Game Controller with ‘enhanced audio features’ is finally available

PowerA unleashes official DualSense Twin Charging Station that undercuts Sony on price

Seer is the latest recon in Apex Legends — here’s how his abilities work

Tribes of Midgard is a unique co-op action ‘surthrival’ RPG to play alone or with friends

New PlayStation 5 model seemingly on the way! Details spotted in official docs

Battlefield V launches on Xbox Cloud today + Flight Sim 2020 coming to Game Pass, more

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Alphaputt, A No...
East West’s 7-piece dining table has a fold-out 1...
Anker Soundcore ANC earbuds, headphones, speakers now u...
AncestryDNA’s popular Ethnicity Tests drop back down ...
Save up to 80% on new release Amazon Kindle eBooks from...
Bring Goal Zero’s Nomad 28 Plus Solar Panel on y...
Latest 24-inch M1 iMac brings Apple Silicon to your des...
Bring home Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE 5G Smartphone ...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Nintendo launches eShop Mayhem Sale from $4: Mario Party, Mario Tennis, TowerFall, more

From $4 Learn More
25% off

Under Armour gets you moving this weekend with up to 25% off new markdowns from $10

from $10 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Alphaputt, A Noble Circle, Chrono Trigger, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save 35%

Fitbit Versa 2 upgrades your workout routine at the best price of the year from $115 (Save 35%)

From $115 Learn More
$208 off

East West’s 7-piece dining table has a fold-out 17-inch leaf to seat six at $208 off

$642 Learn More
$10 or less

Apple preps you for weekend movie nights with new $10 or less sale

Save now Learn More
Save 25%

Anker Soundcore ANC earbuds, headphones, speakers now up to 25% off starting at $22

From $22 Learn More
42% off

AncestryDNA’s popular Ethnicity Tests drop back down to Prime Day pricing from $59 (42% off)

From $59 Learn More