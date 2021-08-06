NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro and controller pack consoles starting at $100 (Reg. up to $150)

NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro

Woot is offering the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $130, this is more than 23% off the going rate, within $1 of the all-time low, and the best we can find. This model currently sells for $130 at Amazon for comparison. This is essentially a standalone game console that can also be used as a controller for PC, Android devices, and the NEOGEO mini console. And Woot is also offering the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro Controller Pack Bundle with an HDMI cable and the Gamlinq for $119.99 shipped, so you can use it on Switch, PS3, and PS4 as well. Both options carry 20 built-in SNK arcade games, the ability to connect to your big screen, and make use of the 3.5mm headphone jack. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 900 Amazon customers and you can get even more details in our launch coverage. Additional details below. 

For something similar that won’t cost nearly as much, just grab the NEOGEO Mini console at under $60 and call it a day. This one comes in more of a miniature arcade machine format and includes 40 classic SNK games with the ability to connect to the big-screen, but you’ll have to provide you’re own controllers or use the built-in arcade options. 

Just keep in mind, there is no HDMI cable included unless you grab the Controller Pack, so be sure to grab one of these affordable Amazon Basics options if you don’t have one at the ready. 

And while we are talking arcade cabinets, here’s everything you need to know about the Simpsons model from Arcade1Up as well as the brand’s latest TMNT and X-Men machines

More on the NEOGEO Arcade Stick Pro:

Love classic SNK fighting games? This is the Console for you. Comes preloaded with 20 of sinks best retro fighting games for you to choose from. Use a HDMI cable to attach your arcade stick Pro to your TV to play in Console mode. You have the option to hook up NEOGEO mini game pads for some multiplayer action. The arcade stick Pro also has the ability to connect to your computer, a NEOGEO mini or an Android device and act as a Controller for your games on these systems to unlock even more ways to use this unique 

