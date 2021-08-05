Let Anker’s Eufy Lumi night lights guide you for just $10.50 Prime shipped (Save 30%)

EufyHome (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Lumi Plug-In Night Lights for $10.49 Prime shipped. Normally fetching $15, you can save 30% today by clipping that on-page coupon and mark a new 2021 low price. These compact night lights are perfect for finding your way around in the dark, offering a warm, glare-free flow to help guide you throughout the home. You’ll find four lights in this pack, which will automatically blink on at night and turn themselves off in the morning, so you’re never wasting energy or time setting them up each night. Over 6,900 customers have left these an average of 4.7/5 stars.

If you don’t mind ditching the Eufy branding, these highly-rated warm nursery night lights are only $9 for a pack of four. The soft, diffused illumination provides plenty to make your way through the darkness without being overwhelming. Designed for nurseries, these are meant to provide gentle light and guidance with a soothing candle-like form factor. Currently rated 4.7/5 stars from over 5,000 customers.

We’re also tracking some TP-Link lighting deals to add Alexa and Assistant support to your home for just $8.50. So if you’ve been wanting to bring voice commands, scheduling, or handy device pairing to your home’s lighting situation, you can explore a myriad of ways to do it at some of the best prices we’ve ever tracked.

eufy Lumi Plug-in Night Light features:

  • IDEAL LIGHTING: Provides the right amount of glare-free lighting to guide you in the dark.
  • AUTOMATIC ILLUMINATION: Automatically turns on only when ambient lighting becomes insufficient.
  • ENERGY EFFICIENT: Requires less than 30 cents a year to operate. Based on 12 hours of usage per day and 0.11/kWh.

