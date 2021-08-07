elago’s 2021 Clear Apple Watch Band sees first discount, now $10 Prime shipped (Save 23%)

elago (98% lifetime positive feedback from 171,000+) via Amazon is offering its Clear Apple Watch Band for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 23% off the typical rate there and marks the very first price drop we’ve tracked. Shake up the look of your Apple Watch with elago’s see-through band. This 2021 release is touted as being “extremely comfortable” and “almost indestructible.” This is due in part to the use of a durable TPU material that also makes it easy to clean. Unlike competitors, elago touts that its clear band benefits from a design that reduces yellowing over time when compared pitted head to head with others. Check out our launch coverage to learn more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’d prefer a stretchy band that won’t require you to adjust sizing very often, check out this nylon solo loop offering at under $7 Prime shipped (clip the on-page 5% off coupon). Thanks to an elastic design, you’ll only have to dial the sizing of this band in every once in while. More than 10,600 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Since you’re here, you may also want to cash in on two elago’s silicone AirTag cases at $16.50. Plus, Apple Watch SE models are priced from $269. Other intriguing markdowns range from Fosmon’s new OLED Pulse Oximeter at $13.50 alongside the Govee Bluetooth Meat Thermometer at under $8 Prime shipped.

elago Clear Apple Watch Band features:

ELAGO IS BRINGING BACK ANOTHER classic watch strap design compatible with Apple Watch! ERGONOMIC DESIGN MAKES the wearing the band extremely comfortable – perfect for EVERYDAY USE.

CLEAR BAND IS MADE FROM durable TPU material; TPU makes the band almost indestructible and allows you to EASILY CLEAN the band by wiping it.

ONE FEATURE OF THIS BAND IS that the attachable buckle makes the straps INTERCHANGABLE with other straps! Easily change your strap to other ones depending on your day’s outfit, mood, etc.

