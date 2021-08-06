elago’s silicone AirTag cases see first discount at Amazon with a 2-pack down to $16.50

The official elago Amazon storefront is now offering the first notable discount on its new AirTag cases. You can score a black elago Basic Case and any of the other 3 colors for $16.53 with free shipping for Prime members. Make sure you clip the 5% on-page coupon and add both a black case and one of the lavender, dark grey or stone models to your cart to redeem the special discount. Originally $22 for two of them, they typically fetch closer to $9 or $10 each depending on the color. This is roughly 15% off the going rate for two and the lowest total we have tracked on the elago AirTag cases. Made of non-toxic, food-grade silicone, the brand says the case is as ideal for kids and pets as it is for more traditional use cases. Rated 4+ stars and you can learn even more in our launch coverage. Head below for more details.

If the elago design isn’t getting you excited, score some AWINNER AirTag Case Keychains for $5 Prime shipped each on Amazon and call it a day. They carry 4+ star ratings from hundreds, come in multiple color options, and feature a similar silicone construction, albeit in a more typical form-factor.

ELAGO IS PAVING THE WAY FOR new accessories compatible with AirTags! One of the first designs to be CREATED FROM SCRATCH is the Basic Case, which holds your tracking device SECURELY while PROTECTING it from everyday use and drops!

MOST COMPLAINTS ABOUT THE COMPETITION INCLUDE low quality materials, poor design, and the inability to securely hold the tracker. With the elago Basic Case, you get a product that our design team created from scratch with the UTMOST CARE.

