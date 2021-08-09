CORSAIR’s K100 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard nears all-time low at $185 (Reg. $230)

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the CORSAIR K100 RGB Cherry MX Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $184.99 shipped with the code 93XRQ87 at checkout. For comparison, this keyboard goes for $230 normally and we’ve only seen it below today’s discount one time in the past, making this sale particularly notable. CORSAIR’s latest K100 offers Cherry MX Speed switches for a high-quality gaming experience. Delivering per-key RGB lighting and a 44-zone LightEdge, this keyboard sets itself apart from other peripherals with its unique customizability. If you’re in the market for a high-end gaming keyboard that’s entirely customizable with multiple macro keys, a volume knob, and unique RGB lighting, this is a great choice. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Want to learn more? Check out our announcement coverage and hands-on review.

Instead of today’s lead deal, check out the CORSAIR K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. It can’t deliver the same AXON Hyper-Processing Technology which runs at 4,000Hz, and it doesn’t have the 44-zone LightEdge. But, given that it’s available for $158 right now, the additional $22 might be worth it to you.

Don’t forget that both keyboards mentioned above can be used with Elgato’s Stream Deck software for your streaming setup. And, to top it all off, the Logitech StreamCam is currently on sale for $130 from $170. Delivering 1080p60 to your computer over USB-C, it’s the ultimate way to upgrade your livestream. Learn more here.

More about the CORSAIR K100 Keyboard:

The incomparable CORSAIR K100 RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard combines stunning aluminum design with per-key RGB lighting and a 44-zone LightEdge. Powerful CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing Technology enables unparalleled capabilities such as 4,000Hz polling. CORSAIR OPX RGB optical-mechanical keyswitches, guaranteed for 150 million keypresses, offer hyper-fast 1.0mm actuation while registering keypresses up to 4x faster than standard mechanical gaming keyboards thanks to AXON, housed in durable double-shot PBT keycaps.

