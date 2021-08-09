Logitech StreamCam delivers 1080p recording over USB-C at $130 (Save 24%)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesLogitech
Reg. $170 $130
Logitech StreamCam

Amazon currently offers the Logitech StreamCam 1080p Webcam for $129.99 shipped. Typically you’d pay $170, with today’s offer marking a new Amazon all-time low at 24% off the going rate and $20 below our previous mention. Living up to its name, the Logitech StreamCam upgrades your Twitch setup with 1080p 60FPS recording while also bringing those perks to Zoom calls and more. Alongside both Mac and Windows support thanks to USB-C connectivity, you’ll find adjustable exposure settings, stereo microphones, and a compact design to keep your setup streamlined and clutter-free. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,200 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

For something a bit more affordable, Anker’s new PowerConf 1080p Webcam is currently selling for $100 at Amazon. As the brand’s first foray into the product category, the PowerConf C300 upgrades your Mac’s webcam functionality with a 1080p sensor capable of 60FPS recording. That’s alongside an auto-adjusting field of view and USB-C connectivity, which you can learn all about in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

If your setup could use some new charging gear for streamlining the workstation, we just saw a collection of Anker gear go on sale. Including iPhone and Android essentials, power strips, and more, pricing starts at $8. Then go check out all of the discounts in our Mac accessories guide now that a new week is underway.

Logitech StreamCam features:

Share your passion with Logitech streamcam Designed with creators in mind it’s the perfect camera to get streaming quickly on Twitch YouTube Instagram stories and more Start broadcasting smarter today If your streaming needs more polish then check out Logitech capture Logitech capture is powerful streaming software that makes creating content easy fast and intuitive Logitech capture enables you to adjust camera settings.

