Gold Box road trip sale has coolers and reusable ice packs from $9.50 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Diamond Star Industrial (98% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering up to 20% off a selection of TOURIT coolers, ice packs, and more. One standout is the TOURIT 35-Can Insulated Soft Cooler for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 or so, this is a 20% discount, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. If you’re in the market for an easy cooler bag in a simple black finish, this highly-rated $16 option might very well be it. Alongside the 14.6L capacity (about 35 cans), the waterproof interior can keep beverages cold for up to 10-hours while you’re at the beach, on road trips, or out in the woods. It has two additional carrying methods along with the shoulder strap as well as three additional pockets for storing essentials and the like. Rated 4+ stars from over 850 Amazon customers. More details below.

Whether it’s for a cooler you already have or something you’re picking up in today’s sale, we are also seeing some great deals on reusable ice packs in today’s Gold Box. These reusable and (mostly) drip free solutions are far easier to deal with than traditional ice and you’ll find plenty of options marked down from $9.50 Prime shipped today. You can browse through all of those options as well as the rest of today’s cooler and temperature-controlled backpack offers right here.

You will find a few more affordable soft cooler options on Amazon for slightly less than $16, like this 9-can Coleman option, but not very many with solid ratings that can carry 35+ cans worth of goods like today’s lead deal.

While you’re out on your summer/fall adventures, be sure bring a set of highly-rated Etekcity Camping Lanterns at $6.50 each and this 15-in-1 multi-tool for under $10 Prime shipped. You’ll also want to make sure you have a nice Bluetooth speaker to keep the tunes going, like the now marked-down Bose SoundLink Color II. But we also have some great deals on Anker speakers live right here starting from just $22 if you’re looking for something more affordable you won’t mind taking out into the wild.

More on the TOURIT 35-Can Insulated Soft Cooler:

Large Capacity: Our Cooler bags can hold a volume of 14.6L (3.8 Gallons). Make you can bring 24 Cans（355ml）of your favorite drink. Overall dimensions approximately 11.5 x 10.5 x 7.5 inch / 29 x 26.5 x 19 cm and weight 450g. It is perfect for beaches, camping, work, etc.

Long-term Cooling Time: The main compartment uses high-density insulating materials and waterproof materials to work together to ensure that the food or drinks stay cool for up to 10 hours! The two insulated sections allow to pack liquids separated from dry food.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!