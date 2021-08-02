FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score a pair of highly-rated Etekcity Camping Lanterns at $6.50 each (25% off)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessEtekcity
25% off $12.50

Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of Etekcity CL10 Camping Lanterns for $12.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $17, this is 25% off the going rate, just over $6 per lantern, and the lowest price we can find. These battery-powered camping lanterns (batteries included with purchase) are a great option when you’re out in the woods or adventuring around the backyard with the kids. They provide up to 30-hours of continuous light, a small compartment for storing essentials, and collapsible design for easy storage/portability. Made with “military grade ABS material,” this 2-pack caries a 4+ star rating from over 15,400 Amazon customers. More details below. 

For something even more affordable, take a look at this very similar GearLight LED Camping Lanterns. You can score a 2-pack for under $10.50 Prime shipped right now that carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,700 Amazon customers. 

You’ll also want to check out this ongoing price drop on Wakeman’s 2-Person Dome Tent at just $20 Prime shipped as well as this offer on Energizer’s 1,100-lumen rechargeable flashlight, today’s deal on Wuben’s T2 550-lumen LED flashlight, and even more right here. A couple other tools that are on sale and will come in handy out in the woods is Fiskar’s #1 best-selling 14-inch X7 hatchet and the SOG Centi II Keychain Folding Knife

More on the Etekcity CL10 Camping Lanterns:

  • ULTRA BRIGHT: Includes 30 individual low consumption LED bulbs carrying 360° of luminous light while saving energy.
  • LONG-LASTING: Light up at least to 30 hours of regular, continuous use with enough battery capacity (batteries pre-installed in the lantern).
  • EASY TO OPERATE: Easily expand or collapse the lantern to turn on or off the lantern，and to adjust the light you want.
  • TACTICAL STORAGE: The top lid of the lantern contains a small room for storing some small things like some change, yours keys, some spare batteries, etc.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Etekcity

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

This commercial pull-down kitchen faucet ships for unde...
Stream 3-months of Amazon Music Unlimited with Paramoun...
Roku’s Smart Soundbar delivers 4K streaming, AirPlay ...
Bring Flexispot’s electric standing desk to your ...
elago’s Retro AirPods Pro case is an iPod click w...
Govee’s latest sale features RGBIC LED strips, smart ...
Instant Pot’s Pro Multi-Cooker with 28 programs s...
Greenworks Pro 80V 21-inch self-propelled electric mowe...
Show More Comments

Related

EGO 56V commercial-grade yard tools tackle tough chores from $149, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
46% off

Energizer’s 1,100-lumen rechargeable flashlight falls to $14.50 (Save 46%), more from $8

From $8 Learn More
30% off

A mere $7.50 Prime shipped will score 66-feet of fairy string lights (Save 30%)

$7.50 Learn More
New low

This commercial pull-down kitchen faucet ships for under $40 (Amazon low)

Under $40 Learn More
Save $51

Stream 3-months of Amazon Music Unlimited with Paramount+ Premium for just $1 per month

$1/month Learn More
Save $30

Roku’s Smart Soundbar delivers 4K streaming, AirPlay 2, and more at $150 (Save $30)

$150 Learn More

All-new 8Bitdo Media Remote lineup gives Xbox Series X|S a streaming makeover

Order Now! Learn More
$90 off

Bundle OnePlus 9 5G with its OnePlus Buds Z for $689 (Save $90)

$689 Learn More