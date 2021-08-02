Score a pair of highly-rated Etekcity Camping Lanterns at $6.50 each (25% off)

Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of Etekcity CL10 Camping Lanterns for $12.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $17, this is 25% off the going rate, just over $6 per lantern, and the lowest price we can find. These battery-powered camping lanterns (batteries included with purchase) are a great option when you’re out in the woods or adventuring around the backyard with the kids. They provide up to 30-hours of continuous light, a small compartment for storing essentials, and collapsible design for easy storage/portability. Made with “military grade ABS material,” this 2-pack caries a 4+ star rating from over 15,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at this very similar GearLight LED Camping Lanterns. You can score a 2-pack for under $10.50 Prime shipped right now that carries a 4+ star rating from over 1,700 Amazon customers.

More on the Etekcity CL10 Camping Lanterns:

ULTRA BRIGHT: Includes 30 individual low consumption LED bulbs carrying 360° of luminous light while saving energy.

LONG-LASTING: Light up at least to 30 hours of regular, continuous use with enough battery capacity (batteries pre-installed in the lantern).

EASY TO OPERATE: Easily expand or collapse the lantern to turn on or off the lantern，and to adjust the light you want.

TACTICAL STORAGE: The top lid of the lantern contains a small room for storing some small things like some change, yours keys, some spare batteries, etc.

