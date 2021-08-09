Nintendo’s Switch Pro Controller is in stock and down to $59 at Amazon + Walmart

Amazon has the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller in stock and down to $59 shipped right now. Also at Walmart. Down from its normal going rate of $69, today’s deal is a fairly rare chance to save, as you’ll not only find it in stock, but at one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you play games on the Nintendo Switch for any length of time, then you’ll know how uncomfortable it can be to use Joy-Cons for any extended length of time. The Switch Pro Controller is more ergonomic and easy to use for more couch-based gaming, like Zelda, Mario, and others. Whenever I do sit down and play on my Switch, I always grab my Switch Pro controller. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind going with PowerA instead of Nintendo for a Pro Controller, you’ll want to check out the Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch. It’s available for $44.50 on Amazon, which leaves an additional $15 or so in your pocket. It’s also white with gold accents, which offers a different aesthetic than the official alternative above.

Don’t forget to check out our hands-on review of Nintendo’s Zelda Skyward Sword Joy-Cons, the upcoming Nintendo x TAG Heuer collaboration, and all the details you’ll need on the OLED Switch model including pre-order information.

More on the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller:

Take your game sessions up a notch with the Pro Controller. Includes motion controls, HD rumble, built-in amiibo functionality, and more.

