New Nintendo Switch OLED model pre-orders start today, here’s everything you need to know

The new Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders will be going live starting today at various retailers. Nintendo came out of nowhere at the beginning of the month to finally unveil the next iteration of its Switch hardware with the new OLED model in two colorways, matching accessories, and more. While it was still unclear at the time when listings would go live, we now know Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders will be available starting today at 3 p.m. ET. Head below for details and quick links. 

Nintendo just took to its Twitter page to announce Nintendo Switch OLED console pre-orders for this afternoon: 

Pre-order #NintendoSwitch (OLED model) starting today, 7/15 at 12pm PT.

Check with select retailers for more details.  

As you can tell from the tweet (the tweet link just takes you to the new product page), there doesn’t appear to be any direct details as to which retailers will have units available today, but chances are you’re looking at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, GameStop, and others. 

Traditionally speaking, or at least for the latest generation PlayStation and Xbox machines, Amazon was a little late to the pre-order party with the most readily available listings coming by way of Walmart and Best Buy, but only time will tell now. Here are some quick links to each retailer to get you prepped and ready to go and we will be updating this post as listings go live through the day and starting later this afternoon. 

Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders:

Updating…

For more details on the new Nintendo Switch OLED model before pre-orders go live this afternoon, dive into our launch coverage from earlier this month. Features include a 7-inch OLED screen, adjustable stand, dock with a wired LAN port, 64 GB of internal storage, and more. Then go dive into today’s best game deals including notable Switch offers on New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, and more. 

