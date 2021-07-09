Nintendo and TAG Heuer just unveiled an upcoming Mario-themed watch collaboration

A new TAG Heuer Nintendo watch is on the way. We have covered our fair share of crossover watch collaborations, including the AP Black Panther timepiece and these TAG Heuer x Porsche models, but this will be essentially the first luxury Nintendo wearable yet. The upcoming TAG Heuer Nintendo watch looks to be some kind of Super Mario-based design, and you can get a closer look, more details, and a link for a shot at early access down below.

New TAG Heuer Nintendo watch

The new TAG Heuer Nintendo watch was initially unveiled this morning via Twitter with an odd, psychedelic teaser video. The multi-colored, star power-looking footage is essentially a 14-second teaser that gives off very little information, nor do we even get a proper look at the timepiece itself. Although, it may be hinting at some kind of colorful design (it reminds us a lot of the flashing lights and sounds that come along with the game’s iconic star power).

For those looking to get early access on what might very well be an extremely limited run of the TAG Heuer Nintendo watch, head over to the official landing page to register for a chance at “early access to this exclusive limited edition.”

The official announcement tweet reads as follows:

Coming Super Soon! Power-up on July 13th. #TAGHeuerxSuperMario For priority access, register now: http://tag.hr/ComingSoonTW

But while it would appear from the “Power-up on July 13th” part that we are about four days from launch, when you actually hit the registration page, the countdown ends on July 15, 2021. Whether that’s a slight mistake or not is unclear, but if you’re interested, you’ll want to register as soon as possible anyway.

9to5Toys’ Take:

There are no direct details or even imagery of the actual watch just yet. But judging by TAG Heuer’s usual mid-range luxury pricing, it might very well land in the $1,000 or more range. While I, for one, won’t be spending that kind of cash on a Super Mario watch, TAG Heuer makes beautiful pieces, and we are expecting much of the same from the upcoming Nintendo watch for folks that do.

