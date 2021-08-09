Amazon will ship this leather gaming chair to your door for $85 (2021 low, Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the OFM ESS High-Back Leather Gaming Chair in blue or red for $85 shipped. For comparison, this offering has sold for $100 over the last couple of months and closer to $110 prior to that. This equates to at least 15% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked throughout all of 2021. This offering features segmented padding, a swiveling design, and can be easily rolled from one side of your desk to the other using five built-in casters. Padding is not only found along the back, but also in the headrest and arms. A heavy-duty build yields a 275-pound capacity. Soft leather is used throughout, aiming to provide this chair with a high-end feel despite wielding such an affordable price. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Use some of today’s savings to give your desk a more polished look with this leather pad at $14. I’ve been using this specific offering for going on a year now and still appreciate the look in addition to the protection it offers from scratches, spills, and the like. Nearly 32,000 Amazon shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.7/5 stars.

While you’re at it, why not also grab this smart 6-outlet/3-USB surge protector at $16? Other desk-friendly deals include an aluminum iPad stand for $15 Prime shipped alongside this batch of Belkin MagSafe chargers from $25. Oh, and let’s not forget that Samsung’s new Galaxy Chromebook 2 is down to $449.

OFM ESS High-Back Leather Gaming Chair features:

COMPUTER GAMING CHAIR: A race car style chair that provides luxury and comfort whether used during intense gaming sessions or long workdays

ERGONOMIC SWIVEL CHAIR: With contoured segmented padding, integrated padded headrest, and padded arms, this video game chair provides quality support and comfort for hours of play

ADJUSTABLE RACING CHAIR: Features height adjustment, center-tilt control, flip-up arms and 360 degrees of swivel

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!