Belkin MagSafe chargers fall to Amazon lows: 15W 2-in-1 $90, more from $25

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesBelkin
From $25

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Belkin MagSafe-compatible chargers and accessories headlined by the 2-in-1 15W Charging Stand for $89.99 shipped. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at a rare discount on the accessory with today’s offer marking a new all-time low and matching our previous mention from back in April. Belkin’s 2-in-1 charging stand delivers a place to refuel your iPhone 12 series handset alongside a pair of AirPods or other earbuds. Its main 15W MagSafe charger holds up your smartphone above the secondary 5W Qi pad in a streamlined design that won’t take up too much space on your desk or nightstand. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 600 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Other Belkin MagSafe discounts include:

Don’t forget that you can still pocket some additional savings by going with the even more affordable Anker PowerWave Lite MagSafe charger. On sale for $12 right now, this one delivers 7.5W of power to an iPhone 12 series handset alongside a slim design at 40% off the going rate.

Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 15W Wireless Charger features:

Charge your iPhone and AirPods at the same time with this MagSafe 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand. You get the most effortless charging experience yet with MagSafe technology and up to 15-watt fast wireless charging. Leveraging MagSafe technology, you just place your iPhone 12 series device on the charging stand for a secure connection in portrait or landscape mode.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Belkin

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Logitech StreamCam delivers 1080p recording over USB-C ...
Today’s best game deals: Spider-Man Miles Morales...
Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with up to $100 off TP-Link Deco mes...
Grab Apple AirPods with wired/wireless charging cases o...
Anker discounts iPhone and Android essentials in latest...
Load up on dog treats in today’s Gold Box Pawstru...
Osmo iPad and Fire tablet STEM play sets, add-ons, more...
Apple Watch Sport Loop bands in several styles fall to ...
Show More Comments

Related

Shop now

Belkin’s back to school sale takes $20 off new MagSafe chargers, power banks, more

$20 off Learn More
Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: ESR Leather iPhone 12/Pro MagSafe Case $23 (Save 35%), more

From $7 Learn More
Sitewide sale

mophie 25% off sitewide back to school sale discounts MagSafe gear and more

25% off Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Dungeon Maker, Earth 3D, Agent A, and more

FREE+ Learn More
Take AMOLED OTG

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro with AMOLED display + Wi-Fi 6E nears Amazon lows from $950

From $950 Learn More
Reg. $170

Logitech StreamCam delivers 1080p recording over USB-C at $130 (Save 24%)

$130 Learn More
Reg. $60+

Today’s best game deals: Spider-Man Miles Morales $38, Ghost of Tsushima $30, more

$40+ Learn More
Save $100

Upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with up to $100 off TP-Link Deco mesh systems and routers from $80

From $80 Learn More