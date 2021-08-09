Belkin MagSafe chargers fall to Amazon lows: 15W 2-in-1 $90, more from $25

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Belkin MagSafe-compatible chargers and accessories headlined by the 2-in-1 15W Charging Stand for $89.99 shipped. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at a rare discount on the accessory with today’s offer marking a new all-time low and matching our previous mention from back in April. Belkin’s 2-in-1 charging stand delivers a place to refuel your iPhone 12 series handset alongside a pair of AirPods or other earbuds. Its main 15W MagSafe charger holds up your smartphone above the secondary 5W Qi pad in a streamlined design that won’t take up too much space on your desk or nightstand. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 600 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Other Belkin MagSafe discounts include:

Don’t forget that you can still pocket some additional savings by going with the even more affordable Anker PowerWave Lite MagSafe charger. On sale for $12 right now, this one delivers 7.5W of power to an iPhone 12 series handset alongside a slim design at 40% off the going rate.

Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 15W Wireless Charger features:

Charge your iPhone and AirPods at the same time with this MagSafe 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand. You get the most effortless charging experience yet with MagSafe technology and up to 15-watt fast wireless charging. Leveraging MagSafe technology, you just place your iPhone 12 series device on the charging stand for a secure connection in portrait or landscape mode.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!