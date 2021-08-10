Acer Gold Box takes up to 32% off Chromebooks, 165Hz monitors, and accessories from $20

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 32% off a selection of Acer Chromebooks, laptops, monitors, accessories, and more. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Headlining is the Acer Chromebook 514 at $319.99. Typically selling for closer to $400, you’re looking at $80 in savings with today’s offer marking the best price of the year while coming within $20 of the all-time low set during last year’s Black Friday event. Acer Chromebook 514 delivers a 14-inch form-factor with a touchscreen display that’s backed by 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. There’s also a folding 2-in-1 design to pair with a backlit keyboard and USB-C connectivity to round out the package. Over 7,600 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Acer Gold Box deals:

Then be sure to get the full scope on today’s deals by checking out everything yourself right here. Otherwise, have a look at these ongoing Samsung Chromebook discounts for even more ways to get yourself ready for the back to school season without having to pay full price.

Acer Chromebook 514 features:

Enjoy an epic mobile experience every time you fire up the powerful and stylish Chromebook 514. Built using a metal chassis for extra durability and an immersive Full HD IPS Touch display, this value-rich machine serves up an incredibly fast wireless connection and amazing battery life to give you all day to run your favorite Google apps or access your photos, videos, music and documents. It’s truly a rock star on the Chromebook stage!

