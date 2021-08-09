Best Android app deals of the day: House of Da Vinci 2, Agent A, Hexologic, and more

It’s Monday afternoon and that means it’s time for a fresh batch of discounted Android games and apps to start the week off. You’ll find plenty of ongoing price drops in our Android deal hub, a series of new Motorola smartphone offers from $150, and some laptop offers, including Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Book Go, but for now, it’s all about the apps. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like The House of Da Vinci 2, Agent A: A puzzle in disguise, Mars Power Industries, Hexologic, DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition, Pocket Note Pro, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look at everything. 

Deals on Samsung handsets continue including the Galaxy S20 FE 5G Smartphone, Galaxy Note 20/Ultra 5G, and the S21+/Ultra models, alongside everything else in our Android deal hub. You’ll also want to check out today’s first notable discount on Samsung’s new Galaxy Chromebook 2 at $100 off that now joins a solid price drop on the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro. On the accessory side of things, we have solid price drops on Spigen’s official Google Nest Audio Stand, loads of Anker Android essentials from $8, and everything you’ll find in today’s smartphone accessories roundup

Become Giacomo, the apprentice to the Renaissance genius, Leonardo da Vinci. Explore the world full of puzzles, mechanical gadgets and mind-twisting inventions. Travel through time and witness a series of mysterious events that led to the greatest discovery in human history. Your most powerful weapon is your mind, wit and skill.

