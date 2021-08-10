Apple Watch Series 6 discounted from $319 across various models (Save $100)

-
Best of 9to5ToysAmazonApple
Save $100 From $319

After seeing the official Sport Loop bands go on sale to start the week, Amazon is now carrying the savings over to a selection of Apple Watch Series 6 models. Shipping is free across the board. Starting at $319, you’re looking at a series of styles with new all-time lows attached on everything from aluminum GPS models to Cellular offerings at up to $100 off.

Apple Watch Series 6 arrives as the brand’s flagship wearable, delivering all of the usual fitness tracking features alongside an integrated blood/oxygen sensor. Alongside an even brighter always-on display, you’re also looking at the inclusion of the new U1 chip and faster charging times. Plus, with the upcoming release of watchOS 8 (public beta now available), you’ll be able to monitor respiratory rate while sleeping, set multiple timers at once, and try out all of the other new features. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Or for those who would prefer to stick with the in-house Apple quality, don’t forget that you can save on official Sport Loop bands at $39 each. But for something a bit more stylish, we’re still tracking a rare discount on the official Leather Loop Band. Following its first notable price cut, you can strap this leather offering to your wrist at $90.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

  • Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
  • Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app
  • The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down
  • S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5
  • 5GHz Wi-Fi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

New Instant Air Purifiers now up to $50 off at Amazon w...
Acer Gold Box takes up to 32% off Chromebooks, 165Hz mo...
Ninja’s 10-in-1 Foodi Multi-Cooker + Air Fryer dr...
Save $149 on Apple’s M1 Mac mini at Amazon lows +...
Apple TV HD with new Siri Remote falls to Amazon low at...
Bake up a storm with the Dash Delish Stand Mixer at new...
Save $50 on Jabra Elite 85h ANC headphones with Alexa a...
Save all your best ideas with this Rocketbook Flip bund...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $40

Apple Watch SE models now up to $40 off just in time for watchOS 8

From $269 Learn More

Tested: Nomad Titanium Apple Watch Band delivers premium stylings for less

$50 off

New Instant Air Purifiers now up to $50 off at Amazon with deals from $90 shipped

$90 Learn More
Save 32%

Acer Gold Box takes up to 32% off Chromebooks, 165Hz monitors, and accessories from $20

From $20 Learn More
40% off

Levi’s Flash Sale takes extra 40% off clearance denim from $18 + 30% off orders of $100

from $18 Learn More
Reg. $170 new

Ninja’s 10-in-1 Foodi Multi-Cooker + Air Fryer drops to $105 today (Refurb, $170 new)

$105 Learn More
$50+ off

Bring home a Sun Joe 14.5-Amp Electric Pressure Washer for $100 (Refurb, Orig. $200)

From $100 Learn More
Reg. $349

Google’s Nest Wifi Router system packs built-in Assistant at $260 (New low, save $89)

$260 Learn More