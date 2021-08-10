Apple Watch Series 6 discounted from $319 across various models (Save $100)

After seeing the official Sport Loop bands go on sale to start the week, Amazon is now carrying the savings over to a selection of Apple Watch Series 6 models. Shipping is free across the board. Starting at $319, you’re looking at a series of styles with new all-time lows attached on everything from aluminum GPS models to Cellular offerings at up to $100 off.

Apple Watch Series 6 arrives as the brand’s flagship wearable, delivering all of the usual fitness tracking features alongside an integrated blood/oxygen sensor. Alongside an even brighter always-on display, you’re also looking at the inclusion of the new U1 chip and faster charging times. Plus, with the upcoming release of watchOS 8 (public beta now available), you’ll be able to monitor respiratory rate while sleeping, set multiple timers at once, and try out all of the other new features. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Or for those who would prefer to stick with the in-house Apple quality, don’t forget that you can save on official Sport Loop bands at $39 each. But for something a bit more stylish, we’re still tracking a rare discount on the official Leather Loop Band. Following its first notable price cut, you can strap this leather offering to your wrist at $90.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app

Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app

The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down

S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5

5GHz Wi-Fi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip

