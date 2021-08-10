Cuisinart’s 22-pc. Complete Cookware Set with bakeware, utensils, more now $50 (Reg. $180)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the 22-piece Cuisinart Complete Chef Cookware Set for $49.99 shipped. Also matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $180 at Best Buy, this is up to $130 in savings, $10 under our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. For comparison’s sake, it’s on sale for $118 at Wayfair. This is a great way to refresh your aging cookware in one fell swoop or just to grab a quick set for the dorm or lake house. It includes a series of pans with lids along with a nice stockpot, a 10-piece measuring spoons/cups set, some cooking utensils (nylon tongs, a slotted turner, and more) and even some bakeware. On top of the lifetime warranty, dishwasher-safe design, and non-stick interiors, it carries a 4+ star rating as well. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find as complete an option as today’s lead deal from a brand name. But it might be worth taking a look at this Gotham Steel 5-piece set at $40. It doesn’t include the extras there, but it does provide three high-quality pans with lids as well as even better ratings from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers.

You’ll also want to check out this morning’s deal on Ninja’s 10-in-1 Foodi Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer as well as everything else in our home goods guide. Offers include the Dash Delish Stand Mixer, a solid price drop on Anova’s Bluetooth-enabled Nano Sous Vide Cooker, and Cuisinart’s Aura Steel Stovetop Kettle at just $15. Just be sure to browse through the latest Amazon K-Cup sale and the new Instant Air Purifiers at up to $50 off.

More on the Cuisinart Complete Chef Cookware Set:

Aluminum construction on this set from Cuisinart makes for easy and quick heating, premium non-stick offers durability to ensure professional performance, glass lids are for checking on your food easily, and ergonomic handles are for easy handling. 1.5 Qt. saucepan w/cover, 3 Qt. saute pan w/cover, 5 Qt. stockpot w/cover, 10″ skillet, 15″ Baking sheet, 10 pc measuring cups and spoons, 9″ Nylon tongs, slotted turner, solid spoon and slotted spoon.

