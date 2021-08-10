This expansive, highly-rated stainless steel BBQ tool set just hit $17 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)

Veken (98% lifetime positive feedback from 16,000+) via Amazon is offering its Stainless Steel BBQ Tool Set for $16.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 15% off the typical rate and is a price that’s only been beaten twice before. This expansive set is ready to take your grilling setup to new heights with stainless steel utensils, a 100-pack of bamboo skewers, a mat, and much more. Utensils include a spatula, tongs, a cleaning brush, and the list goes on. A bundled apron allows you to keep everything nearby with integrated pockets for each item. Not only has this offering secured a top three spot on Amazon’s list of best-sellers, it also is rated 4.7/5 stars by over 4,500 shoppers.

The value of the kit above is made abundantly clear when looking at something like Cuisinart’s Grill Cleaning Brush at $9. You’ll spend roughly half as much and only get one tool when going this route. That being said, if you already have many of the tools included above, heading down this path will leave several dollars in your pocket for something else.

While you’re at it, be sure to also check out Cuisinart’s 22-piece Complete Cookware Set at $50 in addition to Ninja’s refurbished 10-in-1 Foodi Multi-Cooker + Air Fryer for $105 and Anova’s Bluetooth Nano Sous Vide Cooker at $99. Once you’re finished eating, take this USB-C rechargeable water flosser for a spin at just $18 Prime shipped.

Veken Stainless Steel BBQ Tool Set features:

Grill utensils set includes: spatula, tongs, 100pcs bamboo skewers, grill mat, 2x meat claws, fork, knife, silicone basting brush, grill cleaning brush, apron. It has never been easier to get started even for newbies.

Extra thick and solid stainless steel, doesn’t bend or break easily. Solid bamboo skewers, fully polished, no burrs which makes it easy to create your favorite kabob.

The lockable tongs feature a strong grip to grab food firmly. Spatula has a built in bottle opener for practicality & multi purpose use. Sharp meat claws support you in quickly shredding pork or easily lifting whole chickens.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!