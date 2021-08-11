Review: 1MORE ComfoBuds Z bring an extremely comfortable design to overnight listening

1MORE recently debuted its most recent true wireless earbuds, delivering a unique, sleep-focused design with its new ComfoBuds Z. Today, we put the recent unveils to the test, seeing just how compelling and comfortable the ultra-compact earbuds can be. Head below for a closer look and all the details.

Hands-on with the 1MORE ComfoBuds Z

Having launched last week with a $99.99 price tag, the latest additions to the 1MORE collection of earbuds arrive with a unique focus. Sporting the same true wireless design we’ve come to expect from its lineup, the new ComfoBuds Z are designed to be worn overnight.

The first thing that caught my attention was just how tiny these earbuds were. There’s no denying the trend of true wireless earbuds getting smaller and smaller, but 1MORE is taking it to an entirely new level with its ComfoBuds Z. They’re by far the smallest in-ear offerings I’ve seen that manage to ditch the wire, and are even smaller than some corded earbuds out there.

Compared to AirPods, the new 1MORE ComfoBuds Z ditch the stem in order to deliver an ultra-compact form factor that is just a fraction of the size of Apple’s earbuds. The difference between the two is pretty striking, and makes the new releases all that more impressive.

Though to any other earbud’s credit, there are some sacrifices that 1MORE has made in order to get its new releases as small as they have. In terms of all the modern comforts you’d expect from a new pair of headphones, the true wireless design is about as premium as you’ll find. Staple includes these days like automatically pausing music when removed from your ear, touch controls, and built-in mics have all been forgone in order to get as tiny of a form factor as possible.

But why put such a focus on having the smallest design around? Fittingly for the ComfoBuds Z, it’s all about comfort. Having the final package be as small and sleek as it is allows these buds to rest in your ears overnight without disturbing you, or so 1MORE claims.

All available within the companion app, you’ll be able to queue up one of 30 different soothing sounds to help you drift off to sleep. Ranging from various white noise effects to nature-inspired tracks and more, there’s a pretty decent variety for blocking out audio from the outside world. Of course, you can play your own tunes or audio just like any other pair of earbuds, too. That’s alongside five auto-off timers that help conserve battery by ending playback after a given time.

Other notable features that round out the package on the 1MORE ComfoBuds Z include up to 14 hours of playback with the included charging case. While you won’t find Qi charging, there is a USB-C port that’s a nice touch, as well as much of the expected magnetic design that snaps the buds right into place. On the actual sound front, AAC audio support pairs with up to 24dB playback in order to round out the package.

9to5Toys’ Take

After checking out the brand’s latest ANC earbuds earlier in the year, I was pretty interested to see what 1MORE had to offer on its new ComfoBuds Z. Especially considering I didn’t find the ComfoBuds naming to quite be accurate when it came to the listening experience. But the emphasis on overnight listening certainly caught my eye, and I put these on the top of my list to check out how things may have changed. And this time around, the overall package is quite notable.

1MORE has absolutely nailed the comfort aspect this time around. Whether just for casual listening or falling asleep to some tunes, the overall experience is pretty hard to beat. Over the past week of trying them out, there were more occasions than not where I forgot I was wearing earbuds at all. The lightweight build, even if it was at the cost of ditching some features, absolutely steals the show and makes these a compelling offering.

The charging case has a subtle yet unique marble-like pattern

Just as importantly, the actual sound quality on the 1MORE ComfoBuds Z is pretty solid. Sure, they won’t be able to match the likes of AirPods Pro or any other high-end offerings, but for the price and size, there’s really no complaints. The soundstage isn’t quite as wide as you’ll find with other buds, and there isn’t much bass, but all things considered, I’ve found these will easily get the job done for casual listening.

At the end of the day, the $100 earbuds certainly aren’t going to attract the attention of everyone. But for those who do want some of the most lightweight true wireless earbuds on the market, 1MORE has certainly provided something unique with the ComfoBuds Z. The added sleep-oriented features are a highlight, too, but there’s nothing quite as notable as just how small and comfortable the buds themselves are.

If you ever find yourself listening to music overnight with earbuds, these are an easy upgrade to recommend. The value compared to other offerings in this price range can’t be overstated, as you’d pay a whopping $249 for something like the Bose Sleepbuds II. All that’s to say, the ComfoBuds Z easily live up to 1MORE’s branding and then some, while delivering the most comfortable listening experience I’ve personally enjoyed.

