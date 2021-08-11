Save 50% on this highly-rated 3.7-qt. Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer at $30 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Chefman TurboFry 3.7-Quart Air Fryer Oven for $29.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $60 at both Amazon and Best Buy, today’s offer is 50% off, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. Among the highest-rated options we feature around here, today’s deal is one of the best models in the price range and a great option for folks interested in this capacity. Features include an adjustable thermostat (200- to 400-degrees), a cool-touch housing, and a dishwasher-safe frying basket. It also ships with a built-in timer so you won’t burn the fries alongside a capable 1200-watt heating system for air frying just about anything you can get in there. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 8,200 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

As we touched on above, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better option with this capacity at under $30. When it comes to something in this mid-sized range, the Chefman TurboFry 3.7-quart at $30 is easily one of the best options out there.

We are also still tracking a solid price drop on this 6.5-quart Chefman Air Fry Oven alongside a host of other kitchen-related deals over in our home goods guide. Those include these coffee makers from $33, this Ninja’s 10-in-1 Foodi Multi-Cooker, the Dash Delish Stand Mixer, and a great deal on Anova’s Bluetooth-enabled Nano Sous Vide Cooker.

And remember, Amazon is still running a notable K-Cup and beverage sale with deep deals on its 100-packs starting from just over $18 alongside some snack offers and more right here.

More on the Chefman TurboFry 3.6-Quart Air Fryer Oven:

Achieve the deep-fried flavor you love, without all the oil and added calories. The Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer allows you to bake, fry and roast like a pro. This airfryer requires little to no oil, so there’s less of that fried oil smell lingering in the house and less fat that you’re consuming. It’s large 3.5-liter capacity and flat basket gives you the ability to cook enough for a hungry crowd all at once.

