Ninja’s 10-in-1 Foodi Multi-Cooker + Air Fryer drops to $105 today (Refurb, $170 new)

Woot via Amazon is offering the 5-quart Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer (FD101) for $104.99 shipped in renewed condition. Be sure to clip the $25 on-page coupon. These days this model fetches closer to $170 new and is currently on sale for $150 at Target with today’s offer being the lowest we can find by a long shot. This one brings up to 5-quarts of broiling, baking, roasting, dehydrating, and air frying to your arsenal in one handy unit. It can handle a 4-pound chicken or 2-pounds of fries alongside shipping with a series of accessories like a stainless steel rack and the “Cook & Crisp” plate. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Starting from $61, you can bring home an Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 with very similar multi-cooking features. The main difference between these more pricey Ninja cookers and the more affordable Instant Pot models is the air frying option Ninja has built-in. Otherwise, these popular 1-pot meal solutions are a great option for side dishes and full family meals.

More on the Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer:

TenderCrisp: Pressure Cook + Air Fry all In One Pot

10 programmable cooking functions including Dehydrate, Broil, Bake/Roast

5-qt Nonstick pot & 4-qt Cook & Crisp for up to a 4-lb chicken or 2 lbs fries

Includes Broil Rack for broiling and layering ingredients

