Amazon offers up to 80% off award-winning eBooks today with deals from $2

-
AmazonMedia
80% off From $2

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 80% off a series of eBooks. This time around, the collection of discounts is focused on Goodreads Choice Award winners and nominees, but you’ll find titles across a wide range of genres here from history and literature to nonfiction, sci-fi, memoirs, mystery, titles for the kids, and much more. The deals start from $2 and make for a great opportunity to load up your Kindle library with some new reads to finish off the summer and head into fall with. Head below for a closer look. 

Gold Box eBook sale:

Along with Black Friday-worthy pricing on Men’s Health and other magazines in the now live Deals of the Week sale, you’ll also want to make sure you go scoop your Amazon First Reads August eBook freebies as well. Then dive into our August 2021 Reading List from some fresh new ideas, page-turning thrillers, back-to-school novels, and more. 

More on The Switch:

When overachiever Leena Cotton is ordered to take a two-month sabbatical after blowing a big presentation at work, she escapes to her grandmother Eileen’s house for some long-overdue rest. Eileen is newly single and about to turn eighty. She’d like a second chance at love, but her tiny Yorkshire village doesn’t offer many eligible gentlemen. So they decide to try a two-month swap.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon offers adidas Kantan Backpack for $30.50 shipped...
MANGROOMER PRO Self-Haircut Kit hits Amazon all-time lo...
NETGEAR Orbi Wi-Fi 6 and DOCSIS 3.1 hybrid system falls...
Take command of your fitness goals, Anker’s C1 sm...
Razer’s flagship BlackWidow V3 Pro Keyboard sees...
NEOGEO’s Mini Console Pro Player Pack sees 20% di...
Today’s best game deals: Demon’s Souls $50,...
DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Gimbal combo upgrades your iPhoneogra...
Show More Comments

Related

9to5Toys Daily: August 11, 2021 – iPhone 11/Pro/Max $449 off, eufyCam kits, more

Reg. $55

Amazon offers adidas Kantan Backpack for $30.50 shipped (Reg $55), more

$30.50 Learn More
Reg. $35+

MANGROOMER PRO Self-Haircut Kit hits Amazon all-time low at $24.50 (Reg. $35+)

$24.50 Learn More
Save $50

Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Smart Deadbolt lets you access your home in six ways from $130

From $130 Learn More
Reg. $500

NETGEAR Orbi Wi-Fi 6 and DOCSIS 3.1 hybrid system falls to low of $410 (Save $90)

$410 Learn More
Reg. $30

Take command of your fitness goals, Anker’s C1 smart BMI scale now under $18 (Reg. $30)

$18 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: Twelve South 10W PowerPic Qi Charger $40 (Save 33%), more

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $230

Razer’s flagship BlackWidow V3 Pro Keyboard sees rare discount to $195.50 (Save $35)

$195.50 Learn More