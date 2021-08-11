Amazon offers up to 80% off award-winning eBooks today with deals from $2

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 80% off a series of eBooks. This time around, the collection of discounts is focused on Goodreads Choice Award winners and nominees, but you’ll find titles across a wide range of genres here from history and literature to nonfiction, sci-fi, memoirs, mystery, titles for the kids, and much more. The deals start from $2 and make for a great opportunity to load up your Kindle library with some new reads to finish off the summer and head into fall with. Head below for a closer look.

Along with Black Friday-worthy pricing on Men’s Health and other magazines in the now live Deals of the Week sale, you’ll also want to make sure you go scoop your Amazon First Reads August eBook freebies as well. Then dive into our August 2021 Reading List from some fresh new ideas, page-turning thrillers, back-to-school novels, and more.

When overachiever Leena Cotton is ordered to take a two-month sabbatical after blowing a big presentation at work, she escapes to her grandmother Eileen’s house for some long-overdue rest. Eileen is newly single and about to turn eighty. She’d like a second chance at love, but her tiny Yorkshire village doesn’t offer many eligible gentlemen. So they decide to try a two-month swap.

