Take command of your fitness goals, Anker’s C1 smart BMI scale now under $18 (Reg. $30)

Anker’s official eufy Amazon storefront is offering its C1 Bluetooth Smart Scale for $17.80 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and apply code eufyscale at checkout. Regularly $30, this is more than 40% in savings, matching our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. A great addition to your health and fitness routine, this one can feed 12 insightful measurements directly to Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit apps by way of its built-in G-shaped sensor array. It can track your body’s health including stats like weight, body fat, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, and more. The three AA batteries it needs to run are included and it even supports up to 16 individual user profiles for the whole family and then some from one account. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,300 Amazon customers and ships with a 15 month warranty. More details below.

When it comes to smart scales like this, today’s lead deal is already in the most affordable price range out there from brands you can trust. Having said that, we are tracking a $3 on-page coupon on this Etekcity Smart Digital Bathroom Scale that drops the price down to $17 Prime shipped. This one carries 4+ star ratings from over 4,700 Amazon customers and provides a very smilier experience with Apple Health, Samsung Health, and Google Fit support.

Along with our ongoing Apple Watch Series 6 deals from $319, you’ll want to head over to our fitness tracker hub for more workout companion offers. Deals there include Amazfit’s GTR 2e smartwatch with 45-day battery life for low of $125 as well as the Fitbit Versa 2, and a closer look at the latest Garmin diving smartwatch that goes where Apple Watch cannot with 7-day battery life.

More on the Anker eufy C1 smart scale:

USE WITH 3RD-PARTY APPS: Track your measurements on Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit.

ACCURACY IMPROVED BY 10%: Two pairs of super-sensitive G-shaped sensors ensure more precise measurements compared to other sensor types.

FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY: Track the health trends of up to 16 users from one account, and the large LED display is easy to read for all ages.

WHAT YOU GET: Smart Scale C1, AAA batteries x3, Quick Start Guide, User Manual, and our worry-free 15-month warranty

