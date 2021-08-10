Renpho’s Cordless Deep Tissue Massager with charging dock now $28.50 (Reg. $40)

Renpho Wellness (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering its Cordless Rechargeable Hand Held Deep Tissue Massager for $28.49 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $40, this is nearly 30% off the going rate, a 2021 Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. A solid alternative to the sometimes quite pricey massager guns, this one has a nice handle that allows you to target spots on your back and elsewhere without having strain just to hit them. It includes five head attachments for various body parts and use cases as well as up to 140-minutes on a single charge with auto shut-off to prevent over-heating. The included charging dock system is a nice touch as well as the 2600mAh battery, 3600 rpm motor, and five speed options. Rated 4+ stars from over 47,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

As we mentioned above, there really aren’t very many comparable products out there for less, and certainly not with these kinds of user ratings. The only real option we can find for all that much less you can trust is the Renpho corded model for around $16 Prime shipped. This one includes a similar feature set and will indeed tether you to the outlet. But that also means you aren’t limited by battery life and it can notably produce heat along with the massaging. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers.

If you’re looking to use the massager after your workouts and the like, you also might want to dive into our fashion guide to refresh your gym apparel and footwear. The Champion x Muhammad Ali Collection just launched, but we also have some solid deals in the Fossil Back to School Flash Sale, over at Sunglass Hut, and in the Levi’s Flash Sale. Just be sure to check out the latest Eastbay event with offers on Nike, adidas, Under Armour, and more, along with everything else in our fashion deal hub.

More on Renpho’s Cordless Deep Tissue Massager

Powerful motor and safety design: great motor with powerful up to 3600 times per minute, after using 20 minutes, it will automatically stopped to prevent the massager from over heating

Portable and flexibility, hand held and cordless design, you can bring it to home, office and anywhere, 5 interchangeable head attachments, depending on your preference

Cordless and rechargeable, our body massager built-in rechargeable battery can last for approximately a total of 140 minutes on a full charge, for safety, it can’t use while charging

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!