Sony’s 2021 BRAVIA 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart Google TV hits Amazon low at $1,298 + more

-
AmazonHome TheaterSony
$1,298

Amazon is now offering the 2021 model Sony X90J 65-inch BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV for $1,298 shipped. However, you’ll also find it marked down at BuyDig for $1,348 shipped with an extended 4-year warranty and a $50 Visa gift card. Regularly, $1,600, and currently on sale for $1,350 via Best Buy, today’s offer is up to $350 in savings, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This is a 65-inch Google TV with direct access to thousands of apps and streaming services as well as Google Assistant voice commands, Apple’s AirPlay 2, and HomeKit support. There’s also some notable gaming options here with “BRAVIA XR HDMI 2.1 enabled TVs featuring 4K/120Hz and BRAVIA Game Mode for increased frame rate and reduced input lag.” It has four HDMI inputs, USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and ethernet connectivity as well. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below. 

You’ll also find the 75-inch version of the TV above marked down to $1,848 shipped at Amazon. Or, $1,898 with a $50 Visa gift card and a 4-year extended warranty from BuyDig. Regularly $2,300 or more, this is $452 off the going rate at Amazon and the lowest we can find. Specs on this one are essentially the same as above but with a larger 75-inch display. Rated 4+ stars

As we approach the start of the NFL regular season, there are loads of notable big screen TV deals surfacing. Our previous roundup is filled with models from LG and Samsung with up to $800 in savings to be had alongside a hundreds in Visa gift cards. And over in our home theater guide, you’ll also find Hisense’s new U6G 4K Smart Android TVs at up to $200 off as well as sounder setups and more. 

More on the Sony 65-inch BRAVIA Smart Google TV:

Everything you watch becomes more detailed and immersive with true-to-life 4K HDR, powered by the all-new Cognitive Processor XR. Feel the intensity of the sun and experience all the stars of the night sky with Full Array LED and XR Contrast Booster 5. With outstanding picture quality, a flush bezel design, and HDMI 2.1 for next-gen gaming, the X90J 4K HDR LED TV is ready for everything.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Theater

Sony

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Apple Watch SE models now up to $40 off just in time fo...
Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra 5G smartphones now up to $...
Latest Google Wifi mesh system is down to its best pric...
These two 3,200-lumen outdoor solar LED lights illumina...
Got $6.50? Then you can score this highly-rated tablet ...
Take 45% off iClever’s macOS Multi-Device Bluetoo...
Let Renpho’s highly-rated BMI smart scale keep yo...
This #1 best-selling bike multi-tool is a must-have for...
Show More Comments

Related

$500 off

4K TV price drops from $1,200: LG, Sony, OLEDs, Android, more

$1,098+ Learn More
$1,000 off

Save over $1,000 on LG OLED 4K TVs today with up to $200 gift cards, free $100 earbuds, more

$1,497+ Learn More
$800 off

Up to $800 off 4K TVs ahead of NFL season: LG OLEDs, 2021 The Frame, more from $390

From $390 Learn More
Reg. $3,800

Score Samsung’s 85-inch 4K HDR Smart TV with a $500 Amazon credit + more

$600 credit Learn More
Reg. $340+

JBL’s regularly up to $600 Studio 530 bookshelf speakers now $250 shipped

$250 Learn More
Save $40

Apple Watch SE models now up to $40 off just in time for watchOS 8

From $269 Learn More
From $800

Samsung Galaxy Note 20/Ultra 5G smartphones now up to $350 off

$350 off Learn More
30% off

adidas Buy More, Save More Event takes 20, 25, or 30% off your purchase: UltraBoost, NMD, more

from $40 Learn More