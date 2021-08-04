Sony’s 2021 BRAVIA 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart Google TV hits Amazon low at $1,298 + more

Amazon is now offering the 2021 model Sony X90J 65-inch BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV for $1,298 shipped. However, you’ll also find it marked down at BuyDig for $1,348 shipped with an extended 4-year warranty and a $50 Visa gift card. Regularly, $1,600, and currently on sale for $1,350 via Best Buy, today’s offer is up to $350 in savings, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This is a 65-inch Google TV with direct access to thousands of apps and streaming services as well as Google Assistant voice commands, Apple’s AirPlay 2, and HomeKit support. There’s also some notable gaming options here with “BRAVIA XR HDMI 2.1 enabled TVs featuring 4K/120Hz and BRAVIA Game Mode for increased frame rate and reduced input lag.” It has four HDMI inputs, USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and ethernet connectivity as well. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

You’ll also find the 75-inch version of the TV above marked down to $1,848 shipped at Amazon. Or, $1,898 with a $50 Visa gift card and a 4-year extended warranty from BuyDig. Regularly $2,300 or more, this is $452 off the going rate at Amazon and the lowest we can find. Specs on this one are essentially the same as above but with a larger 75-inch display. Rated 4+ stars.

As we approach the start of the NFL regular season, there are loads of notable big screen TV deals surfacing. Our previous roundup is filled with models from LG and Samsung with up to $800 in savings to be had alongside a hundreds in Visa gift cards. And over in our home theater guide, you’ll also find Hisense’s new U6G 4K Smart Android TVs at up to $200 off as well as sounder setups and more.

More on the Sony 65-inch BRAVIA Smart Google TV:

Everything you watch becomes more detailed and immersive with true-to-life 4K HDR, powered by the all-new Cognitive Processor XR . Feel the intensity of the sun and experience all the stars of the night sky with Full Array LED and XR Contrast Booster 5. With outstanding picture quality, a flush bezel design, and HDMI 2.1 for next-gen gaming, the X90J 4K HDR LED TV is ready for everything.

