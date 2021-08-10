Bag Bosch’s 47-piece Screwdriver Bit Set at $10 Prime shipped (38% off)

Amazon is offering the Bosch 47-piece Screwdriver Bit Set (T4047) for $9.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Also available at Lowe’s. That’s 38% off the typical rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. This kit is comprised of extra-hard bits that are “made of the highest quality S2 tool steel” which ensures they can withstand “almost all driving and fastening applications.” You’ll get everything from insert and power bits to magnetic nutsetters, and a finder driver. A sturdy carrying case keeps everything organized, protected, and held in place. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to also grab UST’s Frog Multi-Tool at $5 Prime shipped. It weighs just one ounce and bundles a handy carabiner perfect for clipping onto a backpack. It’s comprised of stainless steel, is TSA compliant, plus it offers a pry tip, 1-inch ruler, cord cutter, 3-position hex wrench, and bottle opener.

Bosch 47-piece Screwdriver Bit Set features:

Set includes 47 pieces, featuring insert bits, power bits, magnetic nutsetters and a finder driver

Made of the highest quality S2 tool steel for durability

Ideal for almost all driving and fastening applications

