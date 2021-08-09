Score the best price of the year on Apple Pencil 2 at $99 (Save $30)

Best Buy is now offering the Apple Pencil 2 for $99 shipped. Typically fetching $129, you’re looking at $30 in savings to return the price to a 2021 low for only the second time this year. It’s also $5 less than Verizon’s competing sale price. Redesigned for some of the latest iPads, the second-generation Apple Pencil improves on the original model with wireless charging, magnetic attachment, and a refreshed form-factor. Whether you’re looking to take notes, try your hand at crafting some digital art, or just want the precision of a stylus, Apple Pencil is a must-have for elevating your iPad experience.

If you’re still rocking an iPad that doesn’t support the latest stylus, going with the original Apple Pencil will let you make out for even less at $95. While the compatibility is different than the second-generation model, this one will work with the latest 10.2-inch iPad and other tablets in Apple’s stable.

Those looking to pair the discounted Apple Pencil with an iPad are also in luck, as we’re seeing notable discounts across the lineup right now. Headlined by the second-best prices to date on the latest iPad Air at $99 off, you’re also looking at $100 in savings on the new M1 models. Not to mention, even deeper discounts on previous-generation versions at $199 off.

Apple Pencil 2 features:

The new Apple Pencil makes note-taking, writing, and drawing better than ever. It magnetically attaches to iPad Pro, charges wirelessly, and lets you change tools with a simple double tap. Intuitive, precise, and magical, the new Apple Pencil for iPad Pro makes note-taking, writing, and drawing even better. Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and charges wirelessly, so it’s always ready when you need it.

