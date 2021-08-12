Bose QuietComfort ANC Earbuds see first discount of the year at $251

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $251 shipped. Normally fetching $279, like you’d pay at Amazon, you’re looking at only the second notable offer to date on the earbuds, today’s discount is the first price cut of the year at $28 off. Having launched last September, the recent Bose QuietComfort Earbuds take on AirPods Pro with active noise cancelling features in tow alongside up to 18-hours of playback with the included charging case. You’re also looking at an IPX4 water-resistance rating, allowing the earbuds to accompany you on workouts and runs. Over 10,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you can live without the ANC features found above, going with the Bose Sport Earbuds is still a great way to score one of the brand’s latest releases. These true wireless earbuds deliver a similar workout-ready design with up to 5-hours of playback per charge. And at $179, you’ll save a decent amount of extra cash compared to the featured pair of earbuds.

While you can still score a rare discount on the Beats Studio Buds at an Amazon all-time low of $130, there are even more offers to be head in our headphones guide this week. After you’ve checked out all of the price cuts though, be sure to have a look at our review on the 1MORE ComfoBuds Z. Delivering a true wireless build and sleep-focused design, these are some of the most comfortable earbuds you’ll find on the market.

Bose QuietComfort ANC Earbuds features:

Designed with breakthrough acoustic innovations, these compact, Bluetooth wireless earbuds produce crisp, clear audio and rich, deep bass over a bed of virtual silence — so you can hear all kinds of details that typically get lost. The result? A more compelling listening experience for your music, podcasts, videos, and calls. 

