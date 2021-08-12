Defend your car and garage with four wall protectors at $13 Prime shipped (Save 35%)

SF Planet (96% lifetime positive feedback from 731,000+) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Fosmon Garage Wall Protectors for $12.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. This recent release debuted at $20 which is a price that holds up when comparing with the best-seller in this product category. Today’s offer delivers 35% in savings and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’d like a hassle-free way to keep your garage and vehicle from getting beat up when getting in and out of the car, this batch of wall pads is here to save the day. You’ll get four dense foam pieces that span 15.7 by 5.9 inches and are roughly 0.8 inches thick. These guards easily attach to the wall with a self adhesive that will not leave any residue after removal. Each unit can absorb impacts with up to 330 pounds of force. As mentioned earlier, this is a new product, so reviews are still pouring in. That being said, Fosmon is a reputable brand with many 4+ star products in its portfolio.

Another garage upgrade worth considering includes this Stalwart tool organizer at under $13 Prime shipped. You can either apply today’s savings towards it or simply go this route instead. Either way you’re bound to appreciate giving the gear in your garage a dedicated place to hang. Nearly 1,000 Amazon shoppers have agreed on an 4.3/5 star rating.

Other garage-friendly deals we’ve come across lately include Amazon’s extensive 151-piece Screwdriver Bit Set at under $24, the RYOBI’s 18V cordless precision rotary tool for $20, and this Bondic Pro LED UV Liquid Plastic Welding Kit at $19. Oh, and let’s not forget that Amazon’s 15-in-1 Pocket Knife is still up for grabs at $10.

4-pack of Fosmon Garage Wall Protectors features:

Fosmon’s garage wall and car door edge guards are made of thick, high-density 0.79 inch / 2 cm EVA foam, which is able to absorb impacts up to 330 pounds. These car door edge guards will protect your garage wall and prevent scratches and dents on your car’s doors and bumpers, saving you money on auto body repair.

The car door protectors are made of highly durable EVA foam. The EVA foam stays resilient, even after many uses. The EVA foam has a specially-designed diamond-shape texture, which is able to resist water and scratches. These garage wall protectors are recyclable, have no odor, and are safe to be used around both adults and children.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!