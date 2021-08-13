Apple’s latest iPad Mini hits lowest price in months at $49 off on Amazon

Amazon is offering the latest 2019 Apple iPad Mini Wi-Fi 64GB model for $349.99 shipped. This is a $49 discount from its normal going rate and marks the third-best price that we’ve tracked all-time, being beat out only by a $345 mention in April and $335 in February. Apple’s latest iPad Mini offers a compact form-factor with a 7.9-inch Retina screen. Delivering an A12 processor alongside a M12 coprocessor, there’s plenty of power here to run most apps you can throw at it. Apple Pencil support means you’ll be able to easily take notes or sketch while on-the-go, and Touch ID is also in tow for biometric authentication. When we went hands-on with the iPad, we found it to be an exceptional option “when portability matters most.” Do keep in mind that rumors have placed a new iPad mini on our horizon, potentially launching as soon as next month. Head below for more.

Reinvest a fraction of your savings to pick up this budget-focused case. Designed specifically for Apple’s latest iPad, it’s just $11 on Amazon which leaves plenty of savings in your pocket. The slim and lightweight design doesn’t add unnecessary bulk to your new compact tablet, either, while still providing plenty of protection.

More on Apple’s latest iPad mini 5:

iPad mini is beloved for its size and capability. And now there are even more reasons to love it. The A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. A 7.9″ Retina display with True Tone. And Apple Pencil support, so you can capture your biggest ideas, wherever they come to you.

