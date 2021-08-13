Amazon’s 28-piece Ratcheting Wrench and Bit Set is down to $13.50 (1-year low, Up to 22% off)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 28-piece Ratcheting Wrench and Bit Set for $13.32 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Don’t let Amazon’s list price fool you, this offering has only been hovering around that price for a few weeks. For over a year leading up to that it sold for $17, leaving you with up to 22% in savings and ushering in the best price we have tracked since February 2020. If you’re in need of a basic socket and screwdriver set or simply want one that keeps everything all in once place, this deal could have your name written all over it. You’ll get 28 pieces of Amazon-made gear with items ranging from a 3-way ratchet screwdriver to sockets, magnetic bits, and much more. Since everything fits neatly inside the bundled carrying case, you’ll be able to easily haul each and every piece from one place to another. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If a ratcheting screwdriver is what you’re after, this Neiko set is $9 Prime shipped. You’ll benefit from having a 90-degree ratcheting screwdriver that comes with a few bits. This offering is bound to come in handy, especially when working in tight spaces. Well over 6,200 Amazon shoppers have agreed on a 4.5/5 star rating.

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you’ll also like some of the other deals in our DIY and outdoor tools guide. Recent additions include Stalwart’s 61-Slot Tool Storage Rack at $9 Prime shipped to this 4-pack of car and garage wall protectors for $13. You can also bag Amazon’s 151-piece Screwdriver Bit Set at under $24 alongside this RYOBI 18V cordless precision rotary tool for $20.

Amazon Basics 28-piece Ratcheting Wrench and Bit Set features:

28 in 1 Multi-socket & Screwdriver Set made of durable, wear-resistant steel for hardness and durability

Includes 12 magnetic bits made of impact-resistant CR-V steel, 13 wear-resistant steel sockets, 1 3-way ratchet screwdriver, 1 ratchet wrench and 1 coupler driver

Reversible ratchet system made of alloy steel, ensuring smooth ratcheting in both directions and precise adjustment

