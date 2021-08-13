Amazon’s 28-piece Ratcheting Wrench and Bit Set is down to $13.50 (1-year low, Up to 22% off)

-
AmazonAmazon BasicsDIY and Outdoor Tools
1-year low $13.50

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 28-piece Ratcheting Wrench and Bit Set for $13.32 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Don’t let Amazon’s list price fool you, this offering has only been hovering around that price for a few weeks. For over a year leading up to that it sold for $17, leaving you with up to 22% in savings and ushering in the best price we have tracked since February 2020. If you’re in need of a basic socket and screwdriver set or simply want one that keeps everything all in once place, this deal could have your name written all over it. You’ll get 28 pieces of Amazon-made gear with items ranging from a 3-way ratchet screwdriver to sockets, magnetic bits, and much more. Since everything fits neatly inside the bundled carrying case, you’ll be able to easily haul each and every piece from one place to another. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If a ratcheting screwdriver is what you’re after, this Neiko set is $9 Prime shipped. You’ll benefit from having a 90-degree ratcheting screwdriver that comes with a few bits. This offering is bound to come in handy, especially when working in tight spaces. Well over 6,200 Amazon shoppers have agreed on a 4.5/5 star rating.

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you’ll also like some of the other deals in our DIY and outdoor tools guide. Recent additions include Stalwart’s 61-Slot Tool Storage Rack at $9 Prime shipped to this 4-pack of car and garage wall protectors for $13. You can also bag Amazon’s 151-piece Screwdriver Bit Set at under $24 alongside this RYOBI 18V cordless precision rotary tool for $20.

Amazon Basics 28-piece Ratcheting Wrench and Bit Set features:

  • 28 in 1 Multi-socket & Screwdriver Set made of durable, wear-resistant steel for hardness and durability
  • Includes 12 magnetic bits made of impact-resistant CR-V steel, 13 wear-resistant steel sockets, 1 3-way ratchet screwdriver, 1 ratchet wrench and 1 coupler driver
  • Reversible ratchet system made of alloy steel, ensuring smooth ratcheting in both directions and precise adjustment

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Amazon Basics

DIY and Outdoor Tools

About the Author

Amazon Purell hand sanitizer sale from $12.50: Portable...
This pneumatic sit/stand desk upgrades your home office...
meross HomeKit-enabled RGB smart lamps are on sale from...
That mid-century vibe is within reach: Divano Roma̵...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR USB-C to Lightning Cable $9...
Stalwart’s 61-Slot Tool Storage Rack plunges to $...
Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion from $...
Apple’s latest iPad Mini hits lowest price in mon...
Show More Comments

Related

23% off

Amazon’s extensive 151-piece Screwdriver Bit Set hits 1+ year low at under $24 (Save 23%)

Under $24 Learn More
$50+ off

X Rocker’s RGB gaming chair has 2.1-Ch. speakers built-in at $119.50 (Save $50+)

$119.50 Learn More
30% off

Osmo iPad and Fire tablet STEM play sets, add-ons, more up to 30% off with deals from $19

$19+ Learn More
50% off

Grab a stainless steel Best Buy brand toaster oven today for just $20 shipped (50% off)

$20 Learn More
60% off

Columbia Web Specials takes up to 60% off popular styles: Jackets, t-shirts, more

from $10 Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: August 13, 2021 –Best Buy anniversary Apple sale, MagSafe Charger, more

20% off

Amazon Purell hand sanitizer sale from $12.50: Portable aloe moisturizer, 4-packs, more

$12.50+ Learn More
50% off

This pneumatic sit/stand desk upgrades your home office at 50% off, now $149.50

$149.50 Learn More