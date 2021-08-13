Anker’s all-new PowerPort III 65W GaN II Charger sees first discount to $40 (Save 20%)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its all-new PowerPort III 65W USB-C GaN II Charger for $39.99 shipped when code MRAKA602 has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $50, you’re looking at the very first discount with 20% in savings and a new all-time low. Sporting a 2-port USB-C form-factor, Anker’s latest addition to its stable of chargers arrives with GaN II technology in order to cut down on the size and up the ante on efficiency. PowerPort III can dish out 65W to a pair of devices in order to refuel everything from iPhones to MacBooks and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars so far, and our hands-on review with the other Anker GaN II chargers offers a closer look at what to expect. Head below for more.

Speaking of the other GaN II chargers from Anker, those who don’t need the 2-port design can stand to save even more cash. The Nano II 30W will deliver much of the same compact design found above, just with a lower power output and the ability to only refuel a single device at a time. Though its more affordable $34 price tag will surely make up for that.

There are plenty of other offers to be had for decking out your iPhone setup over in our smartphone accessories guide as we head into the weekend, as well. For those rocking Apple’s most recent handsets, its official MagSafe charger is now down to $29 alongside everything else in this morning’s roundup.

Anker PowerPort III 65W GaN II Charger features:

Throw your old power bricks away. PowerPort III 2-Port 65W has the power you need to fast charge your phone, tablet, and USB-C notebook from a single charger. Connect a single device to get a 65W max charge—that’s enough to power up a 2020 MacBook Pro 13″ at full speed. And when you connect two devices, power will be distributed efficiently between both ports to ensure you get the best charge. At 49% smaller than an original 61W USB-C charger, and with a foldable plug, PowerPort III 2-Port 65W takes up less space while giving you even more power.

