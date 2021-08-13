Smartphone Accessories: ESR USB-C to Lightning Cable $9.50 (Save 40%), more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Braided Nylon USB-C to Lightning Cable for $9.59 when code 2OBT5EKK has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from the usual $16 price tag, you’re looking at 40% in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $0.50 in order to mark the best price of the year. Wrapped in a braided nylon construction, this USB-C to Lightning cable is a perfect addition to your everyday carry, or for just using around the house. Support for USB-C PD charging speeds ensures it can keep up with even the latest GaN II wall adapters, and the 10-foot length helps give you some extra slack from the wall. Over 12,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

airing with a USB-C PD charger enables fast charging for the iPhone iPhone 12/12 mini/12 Pro/12 Pro Max,11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max, SE, XR, XS, XS Max, 8 and 8 Plus, allowing you to charge your iPhone 50% in 30 minutes. NOTE: Only for USB-C PD charger, adapter not included. Made with braided nylon, for added durability and style. The aluminum casing around the charger head has been tested to withstand being plugged in over 5000 times. MFi certification and rigorous testing ensure a safe charge with full fast-charging compatibility for your Apple devices. Stably and securely transfer movies, music, and more between your iPhone and MacBook, without having to worry about the dreaded “Accessory may not be supported” alert.

