CASETiFY channels 11 herbs and spices for its new collection of KFC iPhone cases

Today, CASETiFY is expanding its lineup of collaborations with its most finger-lickin’ collection yet. Bringing Colonel Sanders and the essence of his 11 iconic herbs and spices to your iPhone 12, the new KFC lineup arrives with a collection of different case designs alongside AirPods covers, lanyards, and more. Head below for all of the details on the new CASETiFY KFC collection.

CASETiFY partners with KFC for new iPhone case collection

As the latest in a long list of unique collaborations from CASETiFY, the brand is now partnering with one of the icons in the fast food business, KFC. Delivering a lineup of chicken-covered cases and accessories, you’re looking at quite a few different ways to show off your affection for Colonel Sanders.

Of course, the highlights of the new collection are the iPhone cases, which come in a variety of designs. There are styles for every handset in the current stable of smartphones from Apple, ranging from iPhone 12 offerings to previous-generation handsets and more.

As we’ve seen from previous collaborations, CASETiFY is also taking its KFC releases as a chance to unveil a selection of other branded accessories. Ranging from covers for other gear in your Apple kit like AirPods, there’s also water bottles and lanyards. All of which come decked out in much of the same stylings as on its iPhone cases.

Launching later this month

Arriving as the latest collaboration from the folks at CASETiFY, its new KFC collection will launch later this month. Those who sign-up for the waitlist right here will be able to access all of the new arrivals on August 25, with the lineup officially going live to the masses the following day, on August 26.

It’s always worth noting here with these iPhone accessories from CASETiFY, but these releases typically sell out quickly. In the past, we’ve seen popular partnerships go out of stock in the first several days, making these releases live up to the limited-edition status. So if anything does catch your eye, it’s best to lock in your order sooner than later.

9to5Toys’ Take:

CASETiFY always seems to turn our heads with its unique collaborations, but its latest is definitely on the more wild side of iPhone accessories. And as out of left field as the collection may seem, this is just the latest in novel partnerships between the Colonel and other brands. So if you’re still waiting on Cooler Master to debut the KFConsole that we saw last year, the new KFC ASETiFY releases are sure to hold you over.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!