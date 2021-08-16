Amazon Echo Show smart displays up to 44% off with deals from $45 shipped

Amazon is now offering some solid price drops on a number of its Echo Show smart home display devices. You can grab the all-new Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $130, this is a solid $30 price drop and one fo the lowest prices we have tracked. Featuring an 8-inch touchscreen with “adaptive color” and stereo speakers, it makes for a great home hub for managing smart home gear with Alexa, pulling up recipes in the kitchen, making video calls with the 13MP camera “that frames and centers automatically,” and more. It can act as a digital photo frame for picture library while also allowing users to bring up their daily/weekly schedule, calendar, reminders, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,700 Amazon customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more Echo Show deals.

More Echo Show deals:

Speaking of Amazon gear, we are also now tracking some great deals on the 4th generation. Echo or Echo Dot at up to 30% off with deals from $35 as well as a host of Fire TV gear including Cube 4K and more starting from just $20 Prime shipped.

More on the All-new Echo Show 8:

Alexa can show you even more – 8” HD touchscreen, adaptive color, and stereo speakers bring entertainment to life. Make video calls with a 13 MP camera that uses auto-framing to keep you centered.

Stay in frame – Make video calls with a new camera that frames and centers automatically. Simply ask Alexa to call your contacts.

Make life easier at home – Glance at your calendars and reminders. Use your voice to set timers, update lists, and see news or traffic updates.

Manage your smart home – Look in when you’re away with the built-in camera. Control compatible devices like cameras, lights, and more using the interactive display, your voice, or your motion.

