Govee’s Smart Dual-Probe Meat Thermometer is 50% off, now $13 Prime shipped (New low)

Govee US (99% lifetime positive feedback from 48,000+) via Amazon is offering its Bluetooth Dual-Probe Meat Thermometer for $12.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $13 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Take the hassle out of grilling and cooking in the kitchen with this Bluetooth-enabled meat thermometer. It boasts a 230-foot range, includes two probes, and you can use the Govee Home app to receive alerts when temperatures reach a specified threshold. A magnetic back allows you to easily attach it to a wide variety of surfaces. Once you’ve completed a meal, you’ll be able to open the Govee Home app to check historic temperature data and charts to hone in your skills and learn what you can do better next time around. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re willing to ditch smartphone connectivity and a secondary probe, you could opt for Rubbermaid’s Instant Read Meat Thermometer at $4 Prime shipped to further reduce today’s spending. Bear in mind that it is analog, so it may be more difficult to read. That being said, well over 13,500 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.4/5 star rating.

Since you’re here, why not further upgrade your kitchen with these dehydrators from $70? You can also cash in on the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus Multi-Cooker at $70. And if the smart functionality found in the lead deal is what pulled you in, you may be better served by Blink smart security cameras as low as $25 alongside 4th generation Echo and Echo Dot from $35.

Govee Bluetooth Dual-Probe Meat Thermometer features:

  • Precise Readings: With 2 probes, monitor meat and oven or grill temperatures at the same time, with accuracy within ±1.8°F. View glaceable graphs in-App of last 2 hours of temp data for a powerful understanding of your cooking heat.
  • Remotely Monitor & Be Alerted: Use Govee Home App to monitor cooking temperatures via Bluetooth from 230ft away. Receive notifications to your phone, plus alerts on the meat thermometer, when temp rises out of your preset temp.
  • Preset Temperature Suggestions: Choose from 6 meat types (beef, veal, lamb, chicken, pork, turkey) and 12 beef/lamp doneness presets, or DIY your own personal temp preferences in Govee Home App. Perfect controls for pro chefs and beginners alike!

