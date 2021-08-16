Amazon just dropped the 6-qt. Instant Pot Duo Plus Multi-Cooker to $70 (Reg. $120), more

-
AmazonHome GoodsInstant Pot
Reg. $120 $70

Amazon is now offering the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo Plus Multi-Cooker for $69.99 shipped after you clip the $20 on-page coupon. Regularly $120 and currently on sale for $90 at Target, this is the lowest we can find and the second best price we have tracked this year. This is your chance to refresh your aging cooker or to jump into the 1-pot meal world at a major discount. This model features 15 one-touch meal programs with the ability to act as a “pressure cooker, slow cooker, sauté pan, rice cooker, yogurt maker, seamer, food warmer, and sterilizer.” The food-grade stainless-steel inner pot is joined by the easy seal lid, sous vide options, and the dishwasher-safe parts for easy clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars from over 38,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

(Update 8/16 9:40a.m.): The official BuyDig eBay store is now offering the certified refurbished 6.5-quart Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer for $99.99 shipped. Originally $250, more typically going for $229 and now on sale for $169 at Walmart, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and $10 below Amazon’s refurbished listing

A great way to save some cash and still bring that 1-pot meal solution home is with something like this COMFEE multi-cooker at $51. This one has a 5.2-quart capacity and 12 if its own 1-touch meal programs with a solid 4+ star rating from over 6,500 Amazon customers. Plus, you’ll find more Instant Pot markdowns below. 

More Instant Pot deals:

Head over to our home goods guide for even more kitchenware deals, personal care items, and household essential price drops. Deals there include the AuraGlow Whitening Kit, this Amazon Purell hand sanitizer sale and much more right here

More on the Instant Pot Duo Plus Multi-Cooker:

  • SIMPLE, STRESS-FREE VENTING with an intuitive steam release switch that automatically resets when lid is closed
  • 9-IN-1 APPLIANCES pressure cooker, slow cooker, sauté pan, rice cooker, yogurt maker, seamer, food warmer, sous vide and sterilizer
  • QUICK ONE-TOUCH COOKING with 15 customizable Smart Programs: pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, soup, broth, cake, egg, rice, bean, grain, porridge, oatmeal, sterilize, yogurt and sous vide
  • EASY-TO-READ DISPLAY in contemporary design includes full cooking progress bar, dedicated Start button, separate pressure and temperature indicators, plus dual Fahrenheit and Celsius indicators

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Instant Pot

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Govee’s Smart Dual-Probe Meat Thermometer is 50% ...
Amazon offers Saucony’s performance crew socks fo...
Make your own fruit snacks: Gold Box home dehydrator sa...
Gold Box water bottle sale from under $5: Highly-rated ...
Smartphone Accessories: JBL Clip 3 portable Bluetooth s...
Anker starts the week with discounted webcams, chargers...
Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro returns to Ama...
HP’s 2021 model Chromebook 14 with 32GB storage m...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $170 new

Ninja’s 10-in-1 Foodi Multi-Cooker + Air Fryer drops to $105 today (Refurb, $170 new)

$105 Learn More
Reg. $90

Add the Instant air frying lid to your multi-cooker rig at an Amazon all-time low of $62

$62 Learn More

Intel announces ARC high-performance GPU brand with ray tracing + more, coming Q1 2022

33% off

Make your own fruit snacks: Gold Box home dehydrator sale starts from $70 (Up to 33% off)

$70+ Learn More
Reg. $81

Sun Joe’s electric pole saw cuts through tall limbs at $64, today only (Reg. $81)

$64 Learn More
40% off

Gold Box water bottle sale from under $5: Highly-rated options for the whole family up to 40% off

From $5 Learn More
20% off

Smartphone Accessories: JBL Clip 3 portable Bluetooth speaker $40 (20% off), more

$40 Learn More
50% off

Dick’s Sporting Goods cuts up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Callaway, North Face, more

from $15 Learn More