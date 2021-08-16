Make your own fruit snacks: Gold Box home dehydrator sale starts from $70 (Up to 33% off)

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, DBROTH (97% positive feedback int he last 12 months from thousands) via Amazon is offering some solid price drops on various Ivation food dehydrators. The Ivation 6-Tray Countertop Digital Food Dehydrator is now down at $69.99 shipped. That’s a 30% price drop from the regular $100 price tag and the lowest total we can find. Whether its delicious beef jerky or dried fruit, this is a great way to create your own healthy snacks at home without paying that organic/health food store tax. This one has six adjustable trays worth of drying space (13- by 12-inches), a digital thermostat to dial in the right temperature, a fine-mesh non-stick sheet for drying small goods like herbs as well as a solid sheet for fruit rollups and the like. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

If you’re just getting into the dehydrator game for the first time, it might be worth considering the more casual Presto Dehydro Electric Food Dehydrator. It sells for under $40 at Amazon where it carries a 4+ star rating from over 9,200 customers. This 4-tray system is a little bit smaller and it just turns on automatically when plugged in, but it will get the job done for less than any of the Gold Box deals today.

Speaking of which, if you’re looking for a larger or more high-end model for your setup, there are plenty more in today’s Amazon sale. With up to 33% in savings, you’ll find additional options waiting for you on this page from $70.

Make sure you check out this morning’s Amazon price drop on the popular Instant Pot Duo Plus Multi-Cooker as well as everything else in our home goods guide.

More on the Ivation 6-Tray Countertop Digital Food Dehydrator:

Perfect For Drying Fruit Slices, Long-Lasting Dried Herbs, Delicious Beef Jerky & More, Also an Economical Way to Preserve Foods

Rear-Mounted Fan Is Designed To Promote Even Drying with Optimal Airflow Without Overheating, and a Adjustable Thermostat with Automatic Shutoff Timer Ensures That Foods Are Dehydrated At Their Optimal Temperature and Crispiness

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!