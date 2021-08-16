Amazon office and school supply sale from $10: Dry erase markers, bundles, more up to 60% off

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 60% off a selection of Expo, Sharpie, and more home office and back to school supplies. The deals start from under $10 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders of $25 or more with solid ratings across the board. This is a great time to finish up your back to school supply shopping or just to outfit the home office with some new writing utensils and more. You’ll find dry erase markers, pencils, gel pens, and even some complete back to school kits for elementary and middle schoolers including backpacks, water bottles, and more. Head below for our top picks. 

Amazon back to school supply sale:

But the back to school deals don’t stop there, we have loads of options ranging from apparel and footwear to tach offers, and more. This morning saw Satechi launch a new sitewide back to school Apple accessory sale and we are still tracking some great offers in Nordstrom Rack Back to School Sneaker Sale, the latest Fossil event, and even more supply offers right here from $0.50

More on the Middle School Supplies Bundle:

  • Middle School Supplies Bundle has everything you need for back-to-school season
  • 59-count bundle is a great value
  • Classroom supplies include Paper Mate Write Bros. mechanical pencils, Paper Mate ballpoint pens, large Paper Mate White Pearl erasers, chisel tip Expo magnetic dry erase markers, and Sharpie Clear View highlighters
  • Also included are a Contigo kids water bottle and a Sistema To-Go kids lunch box

