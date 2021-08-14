This $30 retro smartwatch boasts 28-day battery life, an always-on display, more (Amazon low)

Amazon is offering the Amazfit Neo Fitness Retro Smartwatch for $29.99 shipped. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you would like to score a boatload of handy smartwatch features without the battery woes that tend to plague much of the industry, this offering is certainly worth a look. Despite wielding a heart rate monitor, always-on display, smartphone notification support, and much more, it is able to last up to 28 days on a single charge. You’ll also stand to benefit from a water-resistant design that can withstand depths of up to 50 meters. Activity tracking is also onboard, with running, walking, and cycling support in tow. Rated 4/5 stars.

Forfeit an always-on display in favor of a colorful screen with this Wyze smartwatch at $30. It’s an alternative that clocks in at the same price, allowing you to weigh your options and choose the best option for you. Like the deal above, you’ll benefit from great battery life, but it is rated for 9 days instead of 28. Check out our release coverage to learn more.

Since you’re here, you may also want to check out this Apple Health-ready smart scale at just $15 Prime shipped. And if a more-popular smartwatch is what you’re after, Apple Watch Series 6 is as low as $299 alongside Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 4 pre-orders from $250. Finally, don’t forget that Govee’s Smart Jump Rope is down to $12.

Amazfit Neo Fitness Retro Smartwatch features:

Amazfit Neo Smartwatch can track your heart rate 24/7. Also can monitor your sleep. Once synchronized to the app, you can review the various stages and quality of your sleep.

This smartwatch features a retro-styled, always-on display which lets you see the screen clearly under bright light. The Lift-to-wake feature allows you to activate the screen quickly.

The Amazfit Neo fitness smartwatch has impressive long battery-life and power-management capabilities. It also can be used for up to 28 days on a typical usage & 37 Days on a basic usage on a single full charge.

