Snag this highly-rated magnetic wristband for just $6 Prime shipped (38% off)

HORUSDY (99% lifetime positive feedback from 11,000+) via Amazon is offering its Magnetic Wristband for $6.19 Prime shipped once the on-page 38% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a routine price of $10, today’s offer shaves 38% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. We’ve all been there, you’re trying to drive several screws and work with other small objects to have them slip and fall time and time again. This wrist band is here to save the day thanks to strong magnets throughout. It’s powerful enough to not only hold nails, screws, bits, nuts, and bolts, but even wrenches and sockets. More than 5,600 Amazon shoppers have agreed on a 4.5/5 star rating.

If you’re primarily after a way to keep screws from falling off your bit, this DEWALT Drive Guide will help at $7 Prime shipped. It surrounds a screw when first getting it started so it becomes nearly impossible for it to fall off your bit and drop onto the floor. Nearly 1,500 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Since you’re here, there’s a strong chance you’ll like some of the other markdowns we’ve spotted. Recent and notable examples include Panasonic’s eneloop charger and battery kit at $26, several meross smart HomeKit discounts from $22, and even Govee’s Dual-Probe Smart Meat Thermometer at $13. And if you want to organize your tools, don’t forget that Stalwart’s 61-Slot Storage Rack is down to $9.

HORUSDY Magnetic Wristband features:

Made of 1680D ballistic polyester, magnetic wristband is Embedded with 10 strong magnet, With two small pockets, plastic parts are placed.

The magnetic arm band wristband holds small metal objects, small tools, screws, nails, bits, bobby pins, bolts, washers, pins, fasteners and much more.

Time Saver, an extremely good helper, Greatly help you hold all the small metal objects. No worries from searching for small parts in the toolbox or your pockets, fully improving your work efficiency.

