WD_BLACK 500GB SN750 NVMe M.2 SSD hits Amazon all-time low at $55 (Reg. $74+)

Amazon is now offering the WD_BLACK 500GB SN750 NVMe M.2 Internal Solid-State Drive for $54.99 shipped. Also matched at B&H. Originally $120, like it typically fetches at B&H, this one usually sells in the $74 range at Amazon where it is now at a new all-time low. A great way to speed up your boot times and just overall performance, this is a 500GB M.2 NVMe drive with sequential read speeds of up to 3430MB/s and write speeds of up to 2600MB/s. The WD_BLACK SSD Dashboard also comes with the ability “to optimize performance by enabling the gaming mode feature.” Rated 4+ stars and you can learn more this model and the latest generation in our launch coverage. Additional details below. 

A more affordable way to score some M.2 SSD action is with the Crucial P2 500GB 3D NAND NVMe model at $53 shipped. This one carries stellar ratings from over 9,600 Amazon customers and makes for a great lower-cost alternative to today’s lead deal. It’s not quite as speedy at up to 2400MB/s, but it will certainly be a major upgrade over old school HDs and the like. 

If you’re looking for something more portable, we are still tracking a solid deal on SanDisk’s blazing fast 1TB Extreme Portable USB-C SSD. Or save a ton and opt for this discounted 4TB WD My Book Hard Drive at $79. 

Then go dive into everything you need to know about third-party PlayStation 5 M.2 SSD support and some NVMe drives to expand your PS5 storage with. 

More on the WD_BLACK 500GB SN750 NVMe M.2 SSD:

  • An exclusive WD BLACK SSD dashboard with gaming mode improves game performance
  • Non-heatsink model available in capacities ranging from 250GB to 4TB
  • Ideal for enthusiasts building custom desktops or gaming rigs
  • NVMe drive not compatible with SATA interface
  • 5-year manufacturer’s limited warranty

