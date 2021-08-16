This sleek aluminum laptop stand just plunged to $11 Prime shipped (49% off, All-time low)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback from 380,000+) via Amazon is offering the MoKo Aluminum Laptop Stand for $11.21 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically selling for $22, today’s offer shaves 49% off while also beating the lowest price we have tracked by $5. With a solid aluminum build and sleek design, this sturdy stand is a great way to uplift any modern MacBook and other similarly-sized laptops. Adopting it can lead to improved ergonomics and even a better layout for multi-monitor setups. Since this unit is comprised of aluminum, it’s bound to give your space a more high-end look and feel. Silicone pads along the bottom ensure that sliding it around your desk will not leave scuffs or scratches behind. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

A package of Sprayway Glass Cleaner Wipes are another affordably way to level up your setup. With them nearby you will only be seconds away from giving glass screens a smudge- and dust-free appearance. For just $2 Prime shipped, you’ll get 20 ready-to-use wipes. Well over 6,200 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.3/5 star rating.

Once you’re finished here, you may also want to have a look at Anker’s discounted webcams, chargers, and more from $16 alongside the Satechi 20% off back to school sale. Another nice piece of gear to have around includes Renogy Phoenix 200 Portable Power Station at an Amazon low of $140. Oh, and in case you missed it, LG is out with two new 38- and 34-inch curved UltraWide monitors.

MoKo Aluminum Laptop Stand features:

The main part of this laptop stand is made by high quality aluminum alloy, it is strong and protective. Aluminum material is lightweight, easy and convenient to carry it with you even on your trip.

A hole for cable organize, keep your table neatly. Make it more easy to plug and unplug cables. 18 degrees ergonomic angle tablet, to create a more comfortable angle for watch and use your laptop, and reduce neck pain or eye stress.

