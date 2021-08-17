Brim’s regularly $400 Espresso Machine with steam wand dropped to $226 today

Today only, Woot is offering the Brim 19 Bar Espresso Machine for $225.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $400 and currently on sale for $300 at Amazon where it has never gone for less, today’s deal is actually up to $174 off and the lowest price we can find. Well, if you’re looking to bring some fresh espresso to your space, you just found a $400 machine for $226 with solid ratings from hundreds. Features include a 1250 watt thermal coil system, a 360-degree swivel action dry steam wand for latte art, a die cast warming plate along the top, an instant hot water dispenser, and a high pressure Italian pump with gauge indicator. It also ships with a portafiller holder, 1 and 2 cup filters, a stainless steel milk frothing pitcher, filter cleaning tool, metal tamper, and a measuring scoop. More details below.

A more affordable option would the Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Maker at $189 shipped on Amazon. This one carries 4+ star ratings from over 9,400 customers and provides a similar experience to today’s lead deal. It doesn’t quite look as high-end on the countertop (today’s featured Brim deal looks a lot like a $700 Breville for comparison), but you’ll still get the 15 Bar pump system as well as one-touch drink selections, and a milk frothing tube.

Today’s kitchen deals continue with Blendtec’s pro Classic 570 Blender alongside everything else in our home goods guide. We also still have some great deals on Anova’s Bluetooth-enabled Nano Sous Vide Cooker and Amazon’s stainless steel rotating waffle maker as well as the Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer and Divano Roma’s Madison Sofa, plus even more furniture deals right here.

More on the Brim 19 Bar Espresso Machine:

HOME ESPRESSO: Stable high pressure Italian pump with gauge indicator & low pressure pre-infusion for balanced extraction. The 1250 watt thermal coil system provides consistently hot espresso for your enjoyment.

MICROFOAM WAND: Featuring a powerful thermal coil system and commercial style 360 degree swivel action dry steam wand for café quality texturized microfoam, this machine also includes a hot water dispenser and heated die cast top plate to keep cups warm.

ACCESSORIES: Includes portafiller holder, 1 and/or 2 cup filters (pressurized & non-pressurized), 120z stainless steel milk frothing pitcher, filter cleaning tool, metal tamper & measuring scoop.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!