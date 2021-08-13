That mid-century vibe is within reach: Divano Roma’s Madison Sofa hits $258 (Reg. $330+)

Amazon is offering the Divano Roma Madison Sofa for $258.21 shipped. Note: Stock is running low, but more are on the way. For comparison, Amazon usually sells this sofa for at least $330, allowing you to cash in on $72+ in savings. Today’s deal marks the best we’ve tracked in well over a year. This exceptional-looking sofa could prove to be a great way to refresh the appearance of your living room, home office, and more. It boasts a standout, mid-century modern look that’s bound to take the look of your space to the next level. The entire piece measures 75 by 29 by 26 inches. It’s touted as having “soft, hand-picked linen fabric” which could make it a more cozy place to relax when watching TV, playing video games, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 65% of Amazon shoppers.

Create an even sleeker-looking setup when affixing your TV directly to the wall with Hangman’s No-Stud Wall Mount at under $27. Having personally used this mount for more than a year, I am happy to report that I have zero regrets and can highly recommend it to others. Installation was a breeze and it has held up with no sign of wear and tear to date. With more than 4,300 Amazon reviews, this unit has garnered an average 4.8/5 star rating.

Want to spend even less on seating? If so, Amazon will ship this convertible sofa to your door for just $124.50. Other deals that are bound to come in handy around the house include Google’s new Nest Hub at $80, a batch of TV markdowns from $530, and even a 200-inch 1080p portable projector for $55.

Divano Roma Madison Sofa features:

Modern mid century sofa in various colors – Includes 2 bolster side pillows and 2 square pillows in the same fabric

Soft hand picked linen fabric in tufted button design for a touch of sophistication while still giving your living room a modern feel

Some assembly required: Measures -Some assembly required: Measures – Overall: 75″W x 29″D x 26″H inches, Seat Cushion: 66″W x 22″D inches

