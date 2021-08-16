Amazon’s stainless steel rotating waffle maker hits all-time low at $21 (Nearly 30% off)

Amazon is offering its new stainless steel AmazonCommercial Waffle Maker for $21.23 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is a new Amazon all-time low on the recently released waffle maker and the lowest total we can find. A rotating design and non-stick plates make way for easy to remove and perfectly cooked waffles for your weekend mornings (or late night snacks). This creates 7-inch waffles with adjustable shade control, a push-lock that “keeps batter contained and in place while cooking,” a simple indicator light, and a brushed stainless steel finish. It has already garnered a 4+ star rating as well. More details below.

An even more affordable option falls to the under $18 Prime shipped Oster Belgian Waffle Maker. This classic carries stellar ratings from over 22,500 Amazon customers and includes a very similar feature set for even less. It can create 8-inch waffles, which is slightly larger than the new Amazon option, as well as a similar stainless steel design for less.

Be sure to check out the early launch discount available on Levoit’s new upgraded Google Assistant Core 300S Smart Air Purifier, then dive into some of our other kitchen-related offers. The Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Electric Kettle hit the 2021 low today, but we also have great deals running on the Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer and in this morning’s dehydrator Gold Box. Just be sure to scope out this new all-time low on Govee’s Smart Dual-Probe Meat Thermometer as well.

More on the AmazonCommercial Waffle Maker:

Waffle maker with rotating function to ensure a perfectly even cook

Adjustable shade control dial for choosing your ideal level of color and crispiness

Non-stick plates make it easy to remove waffles and wipe clean

Handy push-lock keeps batter contained and in place while cooking

Power on/off switch and indicator light that alerts you when waffles are ready

