Add this digital multimeter to your tool collection at $8 Prime shipped (46% off, New low)

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback from 253,000+) via Amazon is offering the Dr.Meter Digital Multimeter for $7.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. A recent price drop paired with the on-page coupon takes a total of $7 off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. This handy tool easily and accurately measures AC/DC voltage, current, resistance, diode, transistor, continuity, frequency, capacitance, and live line test. Results are displayed on a backlit display, ensuring you can read it in light and dark spaces alike. A compact, handheld size makes it a cinch to carry and a protective rubber sleeve helps protect it from drops and the like. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of Amazon shoppers.

A quick look at Amazon’s list of best-sellers in this category will quickly convey just how good of a deal you’re getting. This Plusivo-branded unit is about as close as you can get, and it’ll set you back $10 Prime shipped. That being said, it does wield more reviews and a better average rating at 4.5/5 stars from more than 850 Amazon shoppers.

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you’ll like some of the other deals in our DIY and outdoor tools guide. There you’ll find Kershaw’s Valve Pocket Knife at under $18, a highly-rated magnetic wristband for $6 Prime shipped, and even Stalwart’s 61-Slot Tool Storage Rack at $9. Plus, you can still cash in on RYOBI’s 18V cordless precision rotary tool for $20.

Dr.Meter Digital Multimeter features:

6000 Counts digit display, it accurately measures AC/DC voltage and current, resistance, diode, transistor, continuity, frequency, capacitance and live line test

Data hold and an easy-to-read LCD backlit display for visibility in dimly lit areas

Back LED light illuminates objects under test and NCV detector senses near AC voltage, making measure more convenient and safe

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!