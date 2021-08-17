Add this digital multimeter to your tool collection at $8 Prime shipped (46% off, New low)

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback from 253,000+) via Amazon is offering the Dr.Meter Digital Multimeter for $7.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. A recent price drop paired with the on-page coupon takes a total of $7 off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. This handy tool easily and accurately measures AC/DC voltage, current, resistance, diode, transistor, continuity, frequency, capacitance, and live line test. Results are displayed on a backlit display, ensuring you can read it in light and dark spaces alike. A compact, handheld size makes it a cinch to carry and a protective rubber sleeve helps protect it from drops and the like. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of Amazon shoppers.
A quick look at Amazon’s list of best-sellers in this category will quickly convey just how good of a deal you’re getting. This Plusivo-branded unit is about as close as you can get, and it’ll set you back $10 Prime shipped. That being said, it does wield more reviews and a better average rating at 4.5/5 stars from more than 850 Amazon shoppers.
Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you’ll like some of the other deals in our DIY and outdoor tools guide. There you’ll find Kershaw’s Valve Pocket Knife at under $18, a highly-rated magnetic wristband for $6 Prime shipped, and even Stalwart’s 61-Slot Tool Storage Rack at $9. Plus, you can still cash in on RYOBI’s 18V cordless precision rotary tool for $20.
Dr.Meter Digital Multimeter features:
- 6000 Counts digit display, it accurately measures AC/DC voltage and current, resistance, diode, transistor, continuity, frequency, capacitance and live line test
- Data hold and an easy-to-read LCD backlit display for visibility in dimly lit areas
- Back LED light illuminates objects under test and NCV detector senses near AC voltage, making measure more convenient and safe
