Pura X Smart Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box with odor control now $147 off (Amazon all-time low)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official PETKIT Amazon storefront is offering its Pura X Smart Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box for $452 shipped. Regularly $599, this is a solid $147 price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This high-tech kitty litter box is designed to make your life and you furry friend’s more pleasant with automatic odor and formaldehyde filters. It is also filled with sensors and will automatically clean itself (or on user set schedules) when it detects your cat isn’t around, and then start back up once kitty has moved on again. Smart notifications directly to your phone are joined by a built-in OLED display for real-time monitoring of the unit’s cleaning process, odor control, and any potential accidents. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds and you can learn more below.

More on the Pura X Smart Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box:

xSecure: Thermal sensor, infrared sensor, weight sensor, anti-pinch infrared sensors, smart detection, remote alerts, accident protection system.

Compatible with multiple cat litters: Special designed filter fits both plant litters and bentonite litters. And all other kinds of cat litters (except CRYSTAL CAT LITTERS).

Odor removal: Independently researched and developed purifying liquid removes unpleasant odors and formaldehyde. No unpleasant smell.

Two modes avaliable: Auto-cleaning Mode/ Scheduled-cleaning Mode. Remote control and data monitoring through PETKIT App.

