Pura X Smart Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box with odor control now $147 off (Amazon all-time low)

-
PETKIT
$147 off $452

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official PETKIT Amazon storefront is offering its Pura X Smart Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box for $452 shipped. Regularly $599, this is a solid $147 price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This high-tech kitty litter box is designed to make your life and you furry friend’s more pleasant with automatic odor and formaldehyde filters. It is also filled with sensors and will automatically clean itself (or on user set schedules) when it detects your cat isn’t around, and then start back up once kitty has moved on again. Smart notifications directly to your phone are joined by a built-in OLED display for real-time monitoring of the unit’s cleaning process, odor control, and any potential accidents. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds and you can learn more below. 

You could also check out the PetSafe ScoopFree Smart Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box at $200 to save even more, but it’s not quite as advanced overall as today’s lead deal. Otherwise, a simple IRIS Top Entry Cat Litter Box with Cat Litter Scoop from $25 Prime shipped is a great way to refresh that aging solution you’ve been using, just don’t expect the auto cleaning features here. 

We also still have a great deal running on Amazon’s #1 best-selling cat litter mat at $13 (up to 28% off) to keep things even more neat and tidy. Then head over to our home goods guide for more discounts on household essentials including Amazon’s stainless steel rotating waffle maker, this 12-pack of succulents, and these Amazon all-time low desk deals. And be sure to dive into Amazon’s ongoing Purell hand sanitizer sale as well. 

More on the Pura X Smart Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box:

  • xSecure: Thermal sensor, infrared sensor, weight sensor, anti-pinch infrared sensors, smart detection, remote alerts, accident protection system.
  • Compatible with multiple cat litters: Special designed filter fits both plant litters and bentonite litters. And all other kinds of cat litters (except CRYSTAL CAT LITTERS).
  • Odor removal: Independently researched and developed purifying liquid removes unpleasant odors and formaldehyde. No unpleasant smell.
  • Two modes avaliable: Auto-cleaning Mode/ Scheduled-cleaning Mode. Remote control and data monitoring through PETKIT App.

