ULTRALOQ smart U-Bolt locks with smartphone control, Apple Watch support from $74 (25% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official ULTRALOQ Amazon storefront is offering 25% or more off its Smart Door Lock U-Bolt packages. You can now score the ULTRALOQ Smart Door Lock U-Bolt with Bridge Wi-Fi Adaptor for $96.75 shipped. Originally $190, they tend to fetch closer to $130 these days with today’s offer being a new Amazon all-time low. ULTRALOQ says you can replace your old deadbolt with its smart one using nothing but a screwdriver to provide remote control from anywhere, anytime, including sharing access to others and seeing a log of who’s entered. The anti-peep keypad can be used to unlock, but you can also use a mechanical key, auto unlock, your smartphone or a “Shake to Open” option. It also compatible with virtual assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant alongside support for “IFTTT [and] Apple Watch.” Rated 4+ stars from 1,800 Amazon customers. Head below for an even more affordable ULTRALOQ.

Today’s Gold Box also has this lock available without the Wi-Fi adaptor, for a purely Bluetooth-based experience, at $74.25 shipped. That’s about $25 off the $99 going rate and the lowest we can find. This one is limited to control within Bluetooth range, as opposed to the entirely remote Wi-Fi access above, but its features set is essentially the same otherwise. Also rated 4+ stars from 1,800 Amazon customers.

The smart home upgrade discounts don’t stop there though. Amazon’s Alexa Smart Plug dropped 40% this morning and we are still tracking a collection of HomeKit meross smart home gear, including plugs, garage door remotes, and switches, from $22 right here. You also don’t want to miss this 50% price drop on Govee’s Smart Dual-Probe Meat Thermometer or this deal we spotted on Google Home Mini and all of the latest Blink smart security cams right here.

Control Your Ultraloq Smart Lock Anytime, Anywhere: Lock, unlock, share access and see a Log of who’s entered and exactly when they did remotely using smartphone App with WiFi Bridge included. Share ekey or code remotely to your family, guests or service people for permanent access, specific dates or periods of time.

5-in-1 Keyless Entry Smart Lock: Anti-peep Keypad + Smartphone + Auto Unlock + Shake to Open + Mechanical Key

